Additional council meeting set for this afternoon
SHIPSHEWANA — A majority of the members of the Shipshewana Town Council will host an additional council meeting today at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, 345 N. Morton St. The purpose of the meeting is to review year-end claims and any other appropriate business to come before the council, a news release stated. The meeting is open to the public and attendance is encouraged.
Trustees to meet Jan. 11
GOSHEN — The Benton Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 11.
The meeting will take place in the trustees office at 68509 U.S. 33.
Council meeting rescheduled to Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Town Council has canceled its previously scheduled meeting for Friday to take place and meet at a public session on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.
The new meeting time is at Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St., in the council chambers.
Any and all business may be conducted at the meeting. Interested members of the public are invited to attend, a news release stated.
Cancer Center welcomes Dr. Kio
GOSHEN — Dr. Ebenezer Kio has been appointed director of Clinical Research at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
Dr. Kio will coordinates strategic planning, development and compliance oversight for the center’s clinical research program, a news release stated. He also continues his clinical practice in medical oncology.
Dr. Kio is a board certified, fellowship trained medical oncologist and hematologist. He joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care in 2009 and leads the medical oncology lung cancer program. He also specializes in drug therapies to treat cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract, including the esophagus, stomach and pancreas.
“Our portfolio of studies is one of the most sophisticated in the region and supports research in most major types of cancer,” said Dr. Kio in a news release. “The clinical trials at our cancer center give patients early access to groundbreaking drugs and therapies that aren’t available anywhere else.”
Dr. Kio earned a Bachelor of Medicine from University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria. He received the Amgen Fellowship Award in hematology and oncology from Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. His research and clinical interests include small and non-small cell lung cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and phase 1 clinical trials across multiple tumor types, the release added.
To learn more, visit goshenhealth.com.
January food distribution events set
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host a number of local food distribution events next month.
In Goshen, the East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., will host an event from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 12, eastern time or while supplies last, a news release stated.
This distribution is sponsored by The City of Goshen and is designed to serve 200 households.
In Warsaw, God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Weber St., will host an event from noon to 2 p.m., Jan. 17, also while supplies last. This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and is designed to serve 300 households.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge and are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. The event is first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, at one box per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open the trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.