Resources on quitting smoking available
ELKHART — For the New Year, the Elkhart County Health Department is offering tips on how to quit smoking.
• Combine quit smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident, and motivated to quit
• Help identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them
• Can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good
“Making the decision to quit in 2022 can dramatically reduce your risk for life threatening diseases and even make all of your meals taste better,” said Adrienne Thomas, project manager for Tobacco Control of Elkhart County in a news release.
A trained quit coach at 1-800-Quit-Now can help with a quit plan today.
SmokeFree.gov offers the following additional steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date
• Let loved ones know you are quitting
• Remove reminders of smoking
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking
• Identify your smoking triggers
• Develop coping strategies
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help
• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. For more quit tips, follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County @TCEC574 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Whitley County priest reaches plea deal in sexual abuse cases
COLUMBIA CITY — A northeastern Indiana priest has agreed to plead guilty to child solicitation and sexual battery charges for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl and a young woman.
Father David Huneck was charged in October with felony child solicitation and sexual battery and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor and two counts of battery, according to the Associated Press.
If Huneck, 31, pleads guilty to the felony charges and a judge accepts his plea at a Jan. 27 Whitley County hearing, the misdemeanor charges will be dropped, The Journal Gazette reported. Huneck can also ask for the felony charges to be reduced to misdemeanors.
He was charged after two females, ages 17 and 19, reported two incidents in which Huneck allegedly sexually assaulted them at his home provided by St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, where he was a pastor before the allegations surfaced.
He was also a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne when the incidents allegedly happened. Huneck resigned from those posts in September after the accusations surfaced.
He would face a one-year sentence on each count, with up to 90 days behind bars and the rest suspended. Those sentences would be served at the same time.
Huneck, a 2008 Bishop Dwenger graduate, was ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 2018.
