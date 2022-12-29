DAISY Award goes to Melissa Fitzsimmons
GOSHEN — Melissa Fitzsimmons, a registered nurse in Day Surgery at Goshen Hospital, received Goshen Health’s DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award. The award is part of an international program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.
The nomination from patient Dana Parciak read “I arrived at Day Surgery to have a procedure. Melissa was so incredibly thorough and thoughtful. She made sure I fully understood what was going to happen. She had a great sense of humor which definitely calmed my nerves. She was very caring, and her skill level stood out to me. ... She provided the same level of care to me that I’m convinced she provides to all her patients. Many, many thanks, Melissa! The care you provided to me is something I will never forget.”
“It is an honor to have the DAISY Award presented to a Colleague in Day Surgery,” said Jared Berkey, Peri-Anesthesia nurse manager. “It did not surprise me one bit when Melissa was nominated as she truly offers exceptional care to every patient who comes through Day Surgery. Her positive energy is contagious!”
To nominate a nurse at Goshen Health for the DAISY Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/DAISY-Award.
To learn more, visit DAISYFoundation.org.
Chili cook-off a fundraiser for 14-year-old
GOSHEN — The St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a chili cook-off for parishioner Jack Woodiel.
Fourteen-year old Woodiel was diagnosed with a rare pediatric cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma and is undergoing chemotherapy.
The chili cook-off will be held Jan. 14 from 5-8 p.m. in the Deacon Art Bleau Center (school gym). Cost for adults is $10, ages 6-10 $5 and children under 5 will be admitted free. Drinks and desserts can be purchased for a cost of $1 each.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Woodiel family for help with medical expenses.
Email Jim Wheeler at jwheeleraway@yahoo.com if you are willing to:
• Donate a pot of chili
• Donate a dessert or drinks
• Donate toppings for chili such as shredded cheese, sour cream, crackers, chips etc.
• Indicate if you plan to come and how many.
There will be prizes for the best chili in three categories: hot, medium or mild.
Holiday hours for trolley given
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley and ADA Access service will operate a regular service schedule on the following dates:
• Saturday, Dec. 31
• Monday, Jan. 2
Since New Year’s Day falls on Sunday, a non-service day for the Interurban Trolley, there will be no changes in passenger service this holiday season.
The ADA Dispatch Office will be closed Jan. 2 and will reopen Jan. 3.
ADA Access riders should schedule transportation as follows: For Saturday, Dec. 31, Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, trips must be scheduled by Friday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.
Middlebury resets meeting to Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Town Council has canceled its previously scheduled meeting for Friday and re-scheduled that meeting to take place and meet at a public session on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. at Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St., in the council chambers.
Any and all business may be conducted at the meeting. Interested members of the public are invited to attend.