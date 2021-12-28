Ice Cycle ride set for Jan. 1
GOSHEN — The New Year's Day Ice Cycle Ride will take place Jan. 1, starting at 10 a.m., at Lincoln Ave Cycling and Fitness at 430 W. Lincoln Ave.
Two ride options will be offered. One is a 5- to 10-mile mountain trail bike ride off of the Millrace through Beachy woods. Be sure to have appropriate bike, clothing and helmet for this option. The second will be a paved option, with route to be determined on Dec. 30.
To learn more visit http://lincolnavenuecycling.com.
Fire & Ice festival set for next month
GOSHEN — The Fire & Ice Festival, Goshen’s annual ice-carving extravaganza, returns for January First Fridays bringing nearly 30 sparkling sculptures to downtown.
Local businesses will host the event Jan. 7, from noon until 9 p.m., with visitors invited to watch as professional carvers sculpt creations from thousands of pounds of ice. Fire dancers will provide entertainment throughout the evening, and hand-warming stations will be available along the way.
The City of Goshen will also sponsor an oversized, frozen frame carved from four ice blocks, creating a photo opportunity for the community. Select restaurants will also offer food specials in keeping with the Fire & Ice spirit, and First Fridays sales and promotions will be offered at participating stores.
For more information visit DowntownGoshen.org or the Downtown Goshen Facebook page.
Town council to meet Jan. 3
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet by Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan 3.
To take part visit //us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT0. The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Hiring event set for Jan. 10
ALBION — Hickory Recovery Network, set to open their sixth in-patient addiction treatment center in Indiana, is having a job fair at Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The fair will provide candidates an opportunity to explore jobs available, meet some of the leadership from Hickory Recovery, and learn more about the opportunities the company brings.
Applications may be submitted on at indianacareerconnect.com for jobs posted there.
Augusta Hills LRCC is located at 2080 W. 300 North. Signs will be posted at the site to help direct applicants to the fair, and masks will be required.
For more information about the hiring event and links to jobs, visit worknoble.org or call 260-636-3800
Public’s help requested on campsite reservation scam
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a potential scam where unsuspecting Hoosiers are being duped when booking campsites.
Anyone who believes they have been or are currently a victim of this scam is asked to contact contact ICO Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
