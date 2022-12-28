Extension offering Air Fryer 101 course
GOSHEN — Learn about the features and benefits of different models of air fryers and how to safely operate them in a free, educational program presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County. This program is being offered Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Those who would like to join the program should register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. To make a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 574-533-0554 by Jan. 5
Organic grain producers to gather
GOSHEN — One of the largest concentrations of organic farms in the United States is in the LaGrange-Elkhart County area, according to Purdue Extension. Local growers have adopted this way of farming in part to gain more income on the small farms common to this region.
One of the best learning experiences about organic grain farming is the Indiana Organic Grain Farmer Meeting, this year scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beck Center, on the Purdue Agronomy Farm, northwest of Lafayette.
Not only will participants hear some interesting speakers, but they can also meet people of similar interests and experiences. There will be breakout sessions, farmer panels, networking with producers and professionals and an industry trade show. Topics will cover no-till cereal rye ahead of corn, enterprise budgets for organic operations, a disease update for organic grain production, and breakouts on organic weed control practices, marketing, and more.
There is $60 early bird pricing offered through Jan. 16. After that, the price goes up to $90 per person. Lunch and a light breakfast are included.
To register or to see the full agenda, visit https://puext.in/iogfm. Amish growers and others without computers are invited to contact Ashley Adair, Purdue’s Organic Agricultural Specialist, by calling 765-496-6362. Ashley can be reached at holmes9@purdue.edu.
Author to sign book at Fables Books
GOSHEN — Author Karen B. Kurtz will sign her award-winning children’s book, “Sophia’s Gift,” on Jan. 6, at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., during the Fire and Ice Festival. Find her in the children’s section from 6 to 8 p.m.
Kurtz will also present a program about her publishing journey and sign “Sophia’s Gift” at Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. A limited number of her magazine features will also be available.
“Sophia’s Gift” is her fifth book. A former elementary school teacher, college administrator, editor, publisher and consultant, Kurtz holds a master’s degree from Indiana University.
“Sophia’s Gift” won three book awards: gold in the Human Relations Indie Book Awards for cultural human relations in children’s books, short-listed in the CIBAs Little Peeps Book Awards for Picture Books, and was a finalist in the Canadian-based IAN Book of the Year Award for children’s nonfiction.
Based upon a true story from Civil War-era Virginia, “Sophia’s Gift’’ follows Sophia Strauss and her mother, Caroline, as they nurse a wounded soldier back to health. When he recovers enough to travel, the soldier gives Sophia a china doll she names Grace Darling, after the British Victorian icon, Grace Horsley Darling. Grace Darling becomes Sophia’s beloved plaything and still lives on today.
Artist Loran Chavez, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, illustrated “Sophia’s Gift,” a 32-page hardcover book for ages 8 and up, with vivid watercolor spreads. Provenance, Historical Note, color photos, and map are included.
Those who are unable to meet Kurtz in person can buy author-signed books at www.fablesbooks.com. For more information, go to www.karenbkurtz.com.