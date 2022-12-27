Common council to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 5:30 p.m. today in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St. This is an updated scheduled time.
County commissioners to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
Reading challenge to run through January
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., will host its Winter Reading Challenge throughout the month of January
Pre-registration is open to all ages now, and participants can track their reading, complete activities and earn badges, a news release stated.
For more information and to register, visit goshenpl.beanstack.org/reader365.
Transitional housing village dedicated
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the Faith Mission of Michiana hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 15 to dedicate and officially open the Swihart Tiny House Village.
The Swihart Tiny House Village is located on the Faith Mission campus at 801 Behnam Ave., and includes twelve 20 feet by 20 feet individual, move-in ready homes.
The Tiny House Village is part of the Transitional Housing Program, which exists to provide intermediate-term housing for Faith Mission program graduates who need further assistance in attaining personal stability. The program provides low-cost housing while moving clients toward financial independence and long-term stable housing.
In 2019 the board and staff of the Faith Mission reviewed the existing programs and identified gaps in services. It was decided that the Mission needed to provide emergency overnight shelter with low-to-no barriers (Tiny Shelters) and the Transitional Housing Program (Tiny House Village).
The shelters provide overnight shelter for 30 to 90 individuals who cannot function in a normal shelter environment.
To learn more, visit thefaithmission.org.
Bethany speakers earn high honors
GOSHEN —Competing in the online Carol Anders Memorial Tournament recently, several Bethany Christian speakers took high honors and earned new National Forensic League degrees.
On the novice side of the tournament, freshman Evan Gutierrez was a double winner, taking top place in both prepared prompt speaking and extemporaneous commentary. Fellow freshman Daphne Diener took fifth in prose interpretation and fourth in duo interpretation with her partner, sophomore Leach Hochstetler, who also took third in prose interpretation. Freshman Gaige Hochstetler was second in prose interpretation.
Varsity speakers also performed well. Junior Nico Brenneman-Ochoa competed in three events, placing second in both extemporaneous commentary and prepared prompt speaking and fourth in original oratory. Junior Ian McHugh took first in prepared prompt speaking and third in extemporaneous commentary. Senior Olivia Renze brought home fourth place in humorous interpretation.
Earning new NFL degrees on the day were Gutierrez and Leah Hochstetler, Honor.
The debate and speech teams next compete at the District Congress Tournament and the Plymouth Speech Tournament, both at Plymouth Jan. 21.