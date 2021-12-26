Library to host upcoming events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be closing at 12 p.m., Friday, in observance of New Year’s Eve and remain closed Saturday for New Year’s Day.
Registration will begin Jan. 3 for Winter/Spring programs, according to a news release.
• Preschool Story Hour, from Jan. 24 to April 12, introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a way meant help build early literacy skills and kindergarten readiness for children ages 3-5 years old. Limited spots are available.
• Beginning Story Hour (January 26 – March 16) introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Limited spots available.
• Elementary aged kids are invited Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages to help make make a “Trumpeter”. Craft Time is a virtual program of art projects, DIYs, and upcycling ideas that are meant for keeping kids creative, using different art materials and projects can be adapted using whatever materials are on hand at home.
• Youth grades 6-12 are invited to Game Night, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. Ms. Laura will have a variety of board, card and dice games available. Prizes and snacks will be provided and registration is required.
• “Beginnings” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear this brief introduction of the creation of Mother Earth, Father Sky and their many offspring.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Commission meetings cancelled
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Merit Commission and Fire Merit Commission meetings originally set for Monday are cancelled.
The Board of Safety meeting for Tuesday is also cancelled, according to a news release.
Year-end meeting set for Wednesday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will be holding its year-end public meeting Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Milford Town Hall Meeting Room, at 121 S Main St., according to a news release.
Canterbury graduate earns dean’s award
HAMILTON, NY — Brynn Kauffman, a graduate of Canterbury High School, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Kauffman is a history major, according to a news release.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction, the release said.
