School board to meet Tuesday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the corporation central office board room at 5050 U.S. 33, a news release stated.
Adult Reading Program begins Jan. 3
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library’s annual Adult Reading Program begins Jan. 3.
This year’s theme is “All Together Now.” Readers can sign up at the adult circulation desk and enter a weekly drawing for each book they read or audio book they listen to. Anyone age 18 or older can join the program.
The library is located at 101 N. Main St. To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Local students earn scholarships
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has announced the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Elkhart County, as well as the recipients of the Guy David Gundlach Community Scholarship.
The 2023 Elkhart County Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are: Ashlyn Grove, Jimtown, Cordell Headrick, Concord, and Lizie Quintano, Elkhart.
Since Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year, Elkhart County has honored 97 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Three students from Elkhart County will receive the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships which provide for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects both current scholars and alums with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana and Indiana Humanities.
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County also awarded the Guy David Gundlach Memorial Scholarship to the following five students: Aubree Ellis, NorthWood, Janiece Herrera, Goshen, Winnifer Lizardo, Northridge, Abbey Silliman, Fairfield, and Kairi Vanest, Bethany Christian.
Each of these students will receive $5,000 per year for four years to any accredited Indiana college or university. This memorial scholarship is one of the many positive initiatives established due to Gundlach’s gift in 2011, the foundation stated. Since the inception of the scholarship, 58 Elkhart County students have received this $20,000 award.
To learn more about the foundation, visit www.inspiringgood.org.
Library programs set for new year
The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of programs in January.
Adults (grades 9 and older) are invited to discuss “The Namesake” by Jhumpa Lahiri at the next Borrowers Book Club Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. Registration is required for this event and books are available at the library upon registration.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to one hour of LEGO building Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and the library asks that children leave their own LEGOs at home.
Book Bites will take place Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. No registration is required.
The library board will meet Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is open to the public.
“Beginnings” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear this brief introduction tell of the creation of Mother Earth, Father Sky and their many offspring.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.