Red Cross: Blood donors needed
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is seeking blood and platelet donors to help avoid delays in patient care.
As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has now dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients, according to an ARC news release.
“Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood,” the release said. “The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation.”
Potential donors are asked to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and then maintain a sufficient blood supply.
Those who donate through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, the release said. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.
Terms apply. To learn more visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Vaccine clinics set for holiday season
MISHAWAKA — Saint Joseph Health System is hosting a vaccine clinic for first, second and booster COVID vaccines.
Those older than 5 years old can receive first and second doses and boosters are available to those over 16 years of age, according to a news release. To expedite visits, register for appointments at ourshot.in.gov.
Those who need assistance registering should call the COVID hotline at 574-335-8560. Walk-in appointments are also welcome. Bring an insurance card if possible.
• SJHS Pavilion — Dec. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m., 707 E. Cedar St., South Bend
• LifePlex, Pearl Conference Room — Jan. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m., 2855 Miller Drive, Plymouth
To learn more www.sjmed.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.