Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west winds 35 to 40 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 11 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 10 PM EST Saturday. For the Storm Warning, until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&