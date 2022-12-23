City offices closed due to weather
ELKHART — Due to the winter weather system, the city of Elkhart buildings and offices will be closed Friday.
The city wants to ensure that emergency vehicles and snow-removal crews can do their work as unimpeded as possible, a city of Elkhart news release stated. The non-essential City of Elkhart staff will do their part to stay off the roads if possible.
Borden has also suspended trash service for Friday, and Friday trash customers will have all of their trash picked up on their next scheduled service day.
Additionally, in observation of the Christmas holiday, City of Elkhart offices are also closed Monday, the release added.
Meeting rescheduled to next Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission has rescheduled its December meeting and work session originally set for today until next Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place inside the Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St. There will not be a meeting Tuesday, according to a news release.
The commission will host a work session Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. also at the Nappanee Center. The public is invited to both the meeting and work sessions.
To learn more, visit www.nappanee.org/government/boards-and-commissions/redevelopment-commission.
Habitat office, restore closed todayGOSHEN — Due to the impending blizzard warning from the National Weather Service, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County and the Habitat ReStore, 2910 Elkhart Road, will not be open today.
The ReStore will also be closed Saturday in observance of Christmas, a news release stated. Normal hours for the administrative office and the ReStore will resume Monday.
To learn more, visit www.habitatec.com.
Lerner box office closed todayELKHART — Due to the current winter weather conditions in the area, The Lerner Theatre box office, 410 S. Main St. will be closed today and remain closed through the holiday, re-opening Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Tickets are always available at TheLerner.com.
Library announces holiday closuresLAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library and branches will be closed today through Sunday for the Christmas holiday, as well as Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 for the New Year Holiday, a news release stated.
For more information and latest updates, including library programs for 2023, visit www.lagrange.lib.in.us.
First Day Hikes availableINDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are invited to usher in 2023 at one of the First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes.
Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes, according to a news release. Find one nearby at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
“First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2023,” the release stated. “They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends.”
The hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks and will take place in all 50 states. First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks, the release added. For more information, visit America’s State Parks website at stateparks.org.
Studebaker announces new display itemSOUTH BEND — The Studebaker National Museum recently acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka in 1948, and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company.
For more information, call the Museum at 574-235-9714 or toll free at 888-391-5600, or visit www.studebakermuseum.org. For an additional cost, visitors can tour The History Museum, which adjoins the Studebaker National Museum.