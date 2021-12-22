Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library meeting room at 101 N. Main St., according to a news release.
Library announces events, holiday closings
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library will be closing at noon Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Eve and remain closed Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.
Registration will begin Jan. 3 for winter/spring programs.
Preschool Story Hour (Jan. 24–April 12) introduces stories, music, and art to help build early literacy skills and kindergarten readiness for children ages 3-5 years old.
Beginning Story Hour (Jan. 26–March 16) introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, rhymes and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Limited spots are available for both programs.
On Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages they will make a “Trumpeter.” Craft time is a virtual program of art projects, DIYs, and upcycling ideas, where kids can explore the use of different art materials and projects can be adapted using whatever materials they have on hand at home.
Youth (grades six-12) are invited to game night Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. A variety of board, card and dice games available. Prizes and snacks will be provided and registration is required.
“Beginnings” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear this brief introduction of the creation of Mother Earth, Father Sky and their many offspring.
Regional Seed Swap set for Jan. 15
GOSHEN — Michiana residents can connect with fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts at Goshen College for Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center’s fourth annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap.
Participants can trade or acquire seeds, learn about seed-saving techniques and gardening practices, browse resource tables and vendors, and connect with other gardeners.
This is a free event open to the public. It will take place Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Goshen College Church Chapel, 1700 S. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Participants will include home gardeners, community gardening organizers, small-scale growers and those interested in local food systems.
In following Goshen College policy, they ask all participants, including children ages 3 and older to wear face masks for the duration of the event.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page.
To learn more contact merrylea@goshen.edu or 260-799-5869.
