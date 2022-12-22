Township board to meet Friday
GOSHEN — The Jefferson Township Board will meet at 1 p.m. Friday at the township fire department, 58518 Ind. 15.
Town council to meet Tuesday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will host an additional council meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated.
The purpose of the meeting is to review year-end claims and any other appropriate business to come before the Town Council. The public is encouraged to attend.
ADEC to close for today
BRISTOL — ADEC transportation and programming will be closed today.
To learn more, visit www.adecinc.com.
Library board to meet Tuesday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the library’s meeting room, 101 N. Main St.
Free suicide prevention training available
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20, will continue to offer free suicide prevention training to the community in 2023.
Trainers from the hospital teach QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer.
“The goal of QPR classes is to save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training,” a news release stated.
Anyone 18 and older can take part. In 2023, classes will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, alternating between in-person classes and virtual classes. Participants need only take one class to obtain the necessary training.
To participate in a virtual class, individuals will need to have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with the free app Microsoft Teams. Due to the nature of the subject matter and the types of discussions that arise in the training, all participants must be able to use a video connection that enables them to see and hear each other, and the Microsoft Teams app works well for that purpose.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited. To register, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide. For additional information, or to inquire about training for small groups, call 260-463-9270.
Holiday closings at Milford Library
MILFORD — Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., will be closed Saturday for Christmas Eve, Monday for Christmas Day, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve and Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day.
From now until Dec. 30, the library is accepting donations for the Van Buren Township Food Pantry. Check with the library for a list of most requested/needed items. There are donation boxes in the adult and children’s area of the library. The Van Buren Township Food Pantry is located at Milford First Brethren Church, 110 W. Catherine St. (back alley at the gym entrance). Pantry hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Food bank receives donation
SOUTH BEND — A donation of more than 11,000 pounds of chicken, through a partnership between Martin’s Super Markets and Goshen-based Miller Poultry, was made Monday to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
“On behalf of all Miller Poultry team members and the farm families in Michiana, we appreciate the opportunity to partner with our hometown Martin’s Super Markets and SpartanNash in this chicken donation,” said Galen Miller, owner, and CEO of Miller Poultry. “We appreciate participating in the success of this project over the years and particularly during this time of upheaval caused by the pandemic and other current challenges. Chicken is a primary protein in our diet, and we are grateful to our team members and retail grocery partners in helping to supply this premium chicken protein to those in need this time of year.”
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.