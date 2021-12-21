School trustees to meet Jan. 3
ELKHART — The Board of Trustees for Concord Community Schools will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
The purpose of the meeting will be to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials, according to a news release.
Town council to meet Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Roger D. Yoder Council Room at 345 N. Morton St.
A wage and salary ordinance, department reports and emergency equipment replacement for lift No. 1 and East Middlebury are among the agenda items set to be discussed, according to a news release.
Elkhart, St. Joseph counties part of NIPSCO campaign
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO’s ninth annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and employee donations provided more than $93,000 to benefit community-serving organizations throughout northern Indiana this holiday season.
Elkhart and St. Joseph counties are included in the campaign, according to a news release.
NIPSCO’s fundraising program was held virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 safety protocols and concerns. Throughout the pandemic, NIPSCO employees have continued to raise money for a variety of local causes, including Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
NIPSCO’s employee donations were matched dollar for dollar by the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The NiSource Charitable Foundation was created by NiSource, NIPSCO’s parent company, to help create strong and sustainable communities where NiSource employees and customers live and work.
To learn more visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.
Time is running out on filing for deductions
GOSHEN — Real estate tax new deduction applications, for the 2021 taxes payable in 2022, must be completed and dated by Dec. 31, and filed with the Elkhart County Auditor’s office on or before Jan. 5, 2022.
The only deductions that need to be filed are new purchases (if you have moved into the home), or any changes in title that would affect the homestead deduction (recently married etc.), according to a news release.
If you are unsure if you need to apply again, contact the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office via email at elkhartcountyauditor@elkhartcounty.com.
Some of the various deductions available include homestead, mortgage, over 65, over 65 circuit breaker, disability, blind and disabled veterans. For a complete list of deductions and the requirements of eligibility, go online to www.elkhartcountyindiana.com or the Department of Local Government Finance at www.in.gov/dlfg.
