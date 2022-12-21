Winter weather shelter available in Elkhart
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart has identified Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Ave., as a warming shelter ahead of this week’s expected winter weather.
The shelter has space available and will be a “low-barrier” shelter for all who need it. Those who need transportation are asked to call dispatch at 574-295-7070, and residents are encouraged to check on neighbors, especially older neighbors, so they can call for help before it becomes an emergency. To learn more, visit thefaithmission.org.
NIPSCO supports holiday programs
MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s 10th annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and employee donations, has provided more than $75,000 to benefit community-serving organizations this holiday season.
NIPSCO employees donated more than 600 toys to be donated to each of the eight Toys for Tots organizations throughout the NIPSCO service area, including Elkhart County, a news release stated.
“Our annual Hope for the Holidays campaign remains a favorite of our employees,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of Public Affairs and Economic Development in the release.
In addition, NIPSCO’s clerical union, USW Local 13796, organized a coat drive to support One Warm Coat, which provides free coats to children and adults in need. NIPSCO employees are donating gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, sweaters and sweatshirts. The drive runs through January.
For more information about NIPSCO giving programs, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.
CDBG plan hearing set for Jan. 20
GOSHEN — A public hearing to review current program year performance and discuss Goshen’s Community Development Block Grant priorities for the upcoming 2023 Annual Action Plan (July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024) will take place Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
The hearing will take place in the Annex Building Conference Room at 204 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated.
The agenda for this meeting will include: A brief overview of CDBG-eligible activities and priorities identified in the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan; a review of Program Year 2022 funds and activities underway; discussion of the amount of CDBG funds expected to be available for Program Year 2023 and proposed funding categories and opportunities for questions and input on the development of the 2023 CDBG plan.
For agencies that are interested in or planning to apply for a CDBG public service, planning or housing rehabilitation grant for 2023, there will be a mandatory meeting immediately following the 9:30 a.m. hearing to discuss the application forms for 2023. Those who plan to submit an application for a grant are asked to confirm attendance to the meeting by contacting Community Development Specialist Theresa Cummings at 574-533-9370 or theresacummings@goshencity.com no later than Jan. 18.
Grant applications will be made available following the meeting via email. Any new agency interested in submitting an application will be required to make an individual appointment with Cummings and Rhonda Yoder following the Jan. 20 meeting to discuss their proposed project and CDBG eligible activities. Applications are due by noon Feb. 24.