Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and waves 6 to 11 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&