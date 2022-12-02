Goshen Health to host seminar
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is hosting a free seminar on hip and knee replacement.
The seminar will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., a news release stated. Admission is free, and the presentation is open to the public.
Participants will learn about common causes and symptoms of hip or knee pain. Dr. Kyle Carlson, Orthopedic Surgeon at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, will discuss surgical and non-surgical treatment options, including joint replacement surgery.
No registration is required. To learn more, visit www.goshenhealth.com.
Passport, ID card services available
SOUTH BEND — The official Consulate of El Salvador will be offering same-day passport and identification card (“DUI”) issuance to El Salvador nationals at La Casa de Amistad, 3423 S. Michigan St., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Identification cards are $35 and passports range from $60 to $260 each. Additional details are available at www.facebook.com/photo fbid=525043016331670&set=gm.870077820836674&idorvanity=868849114292878.
The consulate will only accept cash or money orders as payment. To learn more, visit www.lacasadeamistad.org.
Commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The public is invited to attend.
Common Council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated.
For a livestream of the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82807638406 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 828 0763 8406.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Woolsey awarded university scholarship
NORTH MANCHESTER — Brett Woolsey, Goshen, has been awarded the J. William Norris Endowed Scholarship for Economics and Business at Manchester University.
The Northridge High School graduate is majoring in accounting at the campus in North Manchester, a news release stated.
This endowed scholarship fund was established by Shirley Conkling Norris, Manchester Class of 1952, in memory of her husband, J. William Norris, Class of 1951.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Town council to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session at 5:15 p.m. Monday,
The session will take place at the town hall meeting room, 121 S. Main St., following a 5 p.m. regular public meeting.
Craft session set for Dec. 14
LAGRANGE — Maple Wood Nature Center will host a pinecone bird feeder craft session Dec. 14.
Participants can stop by anytime from 8:30 a.m. to noon, to make a pinecone birdfeeder, a news release stated.
This craft is to celebrate the Audubon 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count. This craft is free and suitable for all ages of children. Adults must stay with children.
The center is located at 4550 E. 100 South. For more information, contact the park office at 260-854-2225.
Museum tour set for Thursday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St, will be presenting the “Favorite Things” guided tour Thursday at 7 p.m.
Participants in this program will walk through the museum’s exhibits and collection areas while staff highlight some of their favorite objects in the museum’s collection and the history behind them, a news release stated.
There is no admission to the program, which is free and open to the public.