Spanish classes to be offered
GOSHEN — Beginning in January, Goshen College will introduce new Spanish classes for adults, from beginner to conversational.
The classes will be take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., and will be offered through the office of Adult and Graduate Programs at starting Jan. 11. The cost is $300 for 16 weeks.
For more information or to register, contact Rocio Diaz by email at srociod@goshen.edu or at 574-535-7808.
Library announces holiday hours
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year.
Registration will begin Jan. 3 for Winter/Spring programs. Preschool Story Hour, Jan. 30 to April 18, introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a way designed to help build early literacy skills and kindergarten readiness for children ages 3 to 5 years old. Beginning Story Hour, Feb. 1 to March 22, introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for children ages 18 to 36 months. Limited spots are available for both programs.
“Snowball’s Christmas Eve” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a tiny white kitten helps Santa make his Christmas Eve run, which turns out to be quite an experience.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Library announces closures, activities
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will close Dec. 24 and 26, in observance of Christmas Eve and the federal Christmas holiday.
For New Year’s, the library will close Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
Patrons are encouraged to stock up on materials for the long holiday weekends or to pick up a puzzle or two from the library’s ongoing puzzle exchange. The puzzle exchange offers an ever-changing selection of puzzles of all sizes. Bring a puzzle to share and take a new one to enjoy.
Libby and Hoopla offers a selection of e-books, audiobooks and magazines digitally and offers TV shows and movies. These digital materials can be downloaded to devices, saving cellular data.
Young adults will discuss “Daughter of the Moon Goddess” by Sue Lynn Tan from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 28, in the Rosalyn Jones Room/young adult space. While attending, young adults can pick up the YA Book Club’s January pick: “Mirror Girls” by Kelly McWilliams. “Mirror Girls” is also available digitally as an e-book and audiobook on the Libby app.
The anime club will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the Rosalyn Jones Room. In addition to watching anime, young adults will sample different teas that are popular in Japan.
Teens also have extra time to complete their art projects for the “All Together Now!” Teen Art Contest. The deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 6, so teens in sixth through 12th grade can use their winter breaks to add finishing touches to their projects. Turn in the finished projects and packets at either the North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E. North St. or Syracuse Public Library.
To learn more, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.