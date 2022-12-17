Common Council meeting canceled
ELKHART — The Monday meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will not take place due to a lack of agenda items.
The next regularly scheduled Common Council meeting will take place Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 229 S. Second St.
Any questions regarding the meetings can be directed to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org or by calling 574-322-4859.
School trustees to meet Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community School Board of Trustees will host a special board meeting Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The session will take place at the GCS administrative center’s board room, 613 E. Purl St.
Town council to meet Monday
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at council chambers, 303. E. Vistula St., for the purpose of a second reading ordinance 12-19-2022 amending stormwater fees, a news release stated.
To take part via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85334626299?pwd=OUs3LzY1OVdOa3dhNTRJdDh4emtWQT09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 853 3462 6299, and the passcode is 045754.
“North Pole” event set for Christmas week
SOUTH BEND — Next week, Beacon Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are partnering again this holiday season to bring the “North Pole” to families whose children are receiving care at the hospital.
Between Monday and Saturday hundreds of families from Beacon Children’s Hospital will be able to choose presents for patients and their siblings from tables filled with toys and other gifts, a news release stated.
The annual event, which started in Memorial Hospital and relocated to RMHC Michiana in 2017, is geared to help families experiencing the challenges of having a child in the hospital over the holidays. Toys and other gifts are generously donated year-round to Beacon Children’s Hospital and RMHC Michiana from businesses and community members.
Families can have their gifts wrapped by RMHC Michiana volunteers before the holidays.
“This is just one of the many ways we try to help families feel a sense of normalcy when their lives have been turned upside down,” said Kierstin Eifler, CEO of RMHC Michiana in there release, which serves families of sick or injured children under the age of 21 who are receiving treatment at Beacon Children’s Hospital.
These services are provided at no cost to the families. Families taking part in the North Pole should visit RMHC Michiana between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily between Monday and Saturday, while supplies last. The event will take place at 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, in the Skyway Building across from Beacon Children’s Hospital.
To learn more, visit www.beaconhealthsystem.org/beacon-childrens-hospital or rmhcmichiana.org.