Christmas Eve service set for Goshen
GOSHEN — River Oaks Community Church will host Christmas Eve services, Dec. 24 at 4:30 and 6 p.m. at its Goshen Campus, 58020 C.R. 115, and at 4:30 p.m. only at its Elkhart Campus, 1 Blazer Blvd.
There will be no in-person services Dec. 26. Watch for the digital package at riveroaks.org and on social media.
For more information contact the Goshen Campus at 574-875-1152.
Township board to meet
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Township Board will be hold its organizational meeting Jan 4.
The meeting will take place at 500 Carriage Lane, at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Logansport Marine to posthumously receive Congressional Gold Medal
MISHAWAKA – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) has released a statement after President Joseph Biden signed H.R. 5142, which will posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan on Aug 26, including Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport.
Shortly after the attack, Rep. Walorski introduced H.R. 5142 alongside Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan and more than 150 fellow original co-sponsors, according to a news release from Walorski's office.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor that Congress can bestow.
“I was proud to join in this bipartisan effort to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Cpl. Sanchez and his fellow fallen, and to ensure that they are never forgotten," Walorski said in the statement. "As a nation, we are forever indebted to these heroes and their families.”
Sanchez was aiding in evacuation efforts in the final days of the war in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber with 25 pounds of explosives entered the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport and set off a fatal blast.
City council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session, by Zoom, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89585748915 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 895 8574 8915.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial *9 if calling on the telephone, according to a city of Goshen news release.
Aviation board meeting canceled
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting scheduled for Dec 20 has been canceled.
The next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 18 at 2 p.m., according to a news release
