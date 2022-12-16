Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the library’s meeting room, 101 N. Main St., a news release stated.
County commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St. The public is invited to attend.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency, a news release stated.
Common council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
To view the meeting agenda and packet, which includes minutes of the Dec. 5 council meeting, go to goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/12866_2022-12-19-Council-packet-web.pdf.
The last council meeting for 2022 is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27. The first scheduled meeting of 2023 is at 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
The REES to host holiday events
PLYMOUTH — The Rees Theater, 100 N. Michigan St., will be hosting holiday events today and Saturday.
More than 25 local businesses and not-for-profits are decorating holiday trees for the first annual Best Decorated Tree contest. Cookies and hot chocolate will also be available.
Each $3 donation entitles attendees to one vote for the Best Decorated Tree. Hours are Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The events continue Sunday at 2 p.m. when The REES presents “A Christmas Story.” The Oliver Ford Family is the community sponsor for the movie and tickets are available at reestheatre.com and at the door while supplies last. Children 12 and under enter free and are to be accompanied by an adult. For those 13 and over, tickets are $5. There will also be a limited number of themed ornaments that fans of the movie will have the opportunity to purchase.
To learn more, visit www.reestheatre.com.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the downtown library branch, 300 S. Second St.
Board to meet Tuesday
LIGONIER — The Board of Public Works and Safety and Park Authority of the Civil City of Ligonier will meet in executive session Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the conference room of Council Chambers at Ligonier City Hall, 301 S. Cavin St., second floor.
This meeting is for the purpose of receiving information about and interviewing prospective employees, a news release stated.
The meeting will be followed by a special meeting of the board at 9:30 a.m., in the same location.
Park and recreation board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place electronically via Webex and Facebook Live, a news release stated.
The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 157 658 8380, and the the password is parks21.
The public will be able to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.