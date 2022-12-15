Free Little Library dedication today
ELKHART – The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Bail Home Services, is offering offer a “Free Little Library” located within Walker Park, 3419 E. Bristol St.
There will be a dedication ceremony today at 4:30 p.m. near the playground, a news release stated. The library was constructed and instructed by Bail Home Services, and the books will be routinely switched out for new ones throughout the month with the hope that kids will have exposure to it as they play on the playground at the park.
The books are free and no check out is necessary. It is open during the hours of the park which is dawn through dusk and the public is welcome to take a book, leave a book or both, the release added.
Residents can contact the Parks Department for more information at 574-295-7275, follow on Facebook, or email city.parks@coei.org or contact Bail Home Services at 574-533-4821.
Commission to meet today
WAKARUSA — The Town of Wakarusa Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 100 W. Waterford St., a news release stated.
INOVA to host New Year’s Eve event
ELKHART — As part of its 80th anniversary celebration, INOVA Federal will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks show in downtown Elkhart beginning at 9 p.m.
Members of the community are welcome to park and view the fireworks show from INOVA’s corporate headquarters, located at 358 S. Elkhart Ave., a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.inovafederal.org.
Commissioners to discuss zoning
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Commissioners will consider the zoning petitions identified on the attached Exhibit A at 9 a.m. Monday during their regular meeting.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104, a news release stated.
Tree board to meet Jan. 5
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Tree Board will meet at 8 a.m. Jan. 5, and will continue to meet on the first Thursday of every month in 2023.
The meeting will take place at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Dr.
DNR will increase Lake Michigan salmon
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana DNR will increase Chinook salmon stocked in Lake Michigan by 50,000 starting in spring 2023, per Lake Michigan Committee agreement.
The change will increase the annual production target for Chinook from 225,000 to 275,000, a news release stated. Baitfish populations have rebounded from an all-time low in the mid-2010s after lake-wide stocking reductions made by all state agencies during the past decade.
Fish from the eggs will be raised at Mixsawbah to be stocked in April 2023. They will spend one to three years feeding in Lake Michigan before returning to their stocking sites as mature spawning adults in the fall.
For more information on the hatchery, visit on.IN.gov/mixsawbah-sfh. For more information on Lake Michigan fishing, visit on.IN.gov/lake-michigan-fishing.