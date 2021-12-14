COVID vaccines and testing available
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing today through Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.
The services will be available at the ECHD, 608 Oakland Ave., according to a news release.
Rapid and PCR tests will be available, as well as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Participants must wear a mask, and walk-ins are welcome.
To schedule an appointment visit coronavirus.in.gov.
Library trustees to meet
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday, at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the Library, 157 N. Main St., according to a news release.
The public is invited to attend.
No holiday Interurban Trolley, ADA access
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate Dec. 25, or Jan. 1, 2022, due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Regular service will resume Dec. 27, and Jan. 3, according to a news release.
The ADA Access service and ADA dispatch office holiday hours are as follows:
• Dec. 24 – ADA dispatch office closed
• Dec. 25 – ADA dispatch office and access service closed
• Dec. 31 – ADA dispatch office closed
• Jan. 1, (New Year’s Day) – ADA dispatch office and access service closed
ADA riders should schedule transportation as follows:
• For Dec. 24 and 27, 2021, trips should be scheduled by Dec. 23, at 4 p.m.
For Dec. 31, and Jan. 3, trips should be scheduled by Dec. 30, at 4 p.m.
The Interurban Trolley information offices will also be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.
The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of 2, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note.
Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties (including fines starting at $250) from the Transportation Security Administration. These requirements are scheduled to remain in effect until March 18, 2022.
To learn more visit www.macog.com.
