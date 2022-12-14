Local author to sign books Jan. 6
GOSHEN — Local author Jamie Ward has a Jan. 6 book signing for “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press.
The book signing will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., during Goshen’s First Fridays.
In a synopsis of the book, the publisher writes, “Indiana offers life as fast as the Indy 500, as slow as watching bison on a prairie, and everything in between. The book will guide you to all the best spots in the state with itineraries, tips, and ideas for the whole family.
“The author shows you the Hoosier state as you’ve never seen it before. She guides you through all the best places with tips only a native to Indiana would know. With this guidebook, Hoosiers will discover new adventures in their own state, and visitors will be equipped for an epic Indiana experience.”
GC to continue evening Spanish classes for adults
GOSHEN — Goshen College will once again offer evening Spanish language classes for adults through the GC Center for Community Engagement, with classes available in a variety of proficiency levels, from beginner to advanced conversational.
Classes will be held in person on Goshen College’s campus on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., the same time as the English language classes. Classes begin on Jan. 10 and last for 16 weeks. The cost is $300, plus the cost of the text/workbook to be used in class.
For more information, contact Rocio Diaz, director for community engagement and adult outreach, at srociod@goshen.edu. To register, go to goshen.edu/spanishclass.
Like the English language classes, the evening Spanish language classes are offered as continuing education, not for college credit.
Fruit sales continue
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club is continuing its fruit sales this week at the Ace Hardware parking. The club has updated its Thursday and Friday sales from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is also a Monday, Dec. 19, sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $25 per box of oranges, grapefruit and mixed boxes. Contact Harlan Hite at 260-894-2915 for additional information or visit the Ligonier Lions Club Facebook page.
Lutheran Kosciusko recognized for excellence
WARSAW — Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital was recognized Thursday by the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, for its commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Lutheran Kosciusko earned a Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension, according to information provided by Lutheran.
“Our hospital team is committed to ensuring the best health and outcomes for mothers and babies in our community,” said Lynn Mergen, CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. “We are honored to be recognized for the diligent work of our staff to educate and provide quality care in our Birthplace and beyond.”
“Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said Brittany Waggoner, IHA Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement adviser. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly-reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”
The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.