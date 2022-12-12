School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the County Public Services Building, room A, 4230 Elkhart Road.
Christmas Eve services scheduled
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., will host a Christmas Eve Service, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Special music will precede the service, and the format will be Lessons, Carols, and Holy Communion, with candle-lighting.
To learn more, visit www.mtzionlagrange.com.
Holiday library hours announced
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St. will be closed Dec. 24 and 26 in observance of Christmas.
“Snowball’s Christmas Eve” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
“Callers will hear how a tiny white kitten helps Santa make his Christmas Eve run, which turns out to be quite an experience,” a news release stated.
To learn more about other library programs, visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Energy assistance programs available
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs available through May 31.
Programs such as NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify, a news release stated.
SERV is an income-eligible assistance program available for active military and eligible veteran NIPSCO customers who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. To participate, customers must be an active member of the United States Armed Forces or a former member honorably discharged, with an active NIPSCO residential gas utility account that is past due.
SILVER is an income-eligible assistance program available for NIPSCO’s senior citizen customers 60 years of age or older who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges. Eligible senior citizens must have an active NIPSCO residential gas utility account that is past due.
The SERV and SILVER programs are earmarked for those who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance.
To see the full list of requirements for SERV and SILVER, customers should visit NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible.
LIHEAP offers support to households falling at or below 60 percent of the state median income. Customers can learn if they qualify for LIHEAP by visiting eap.ihcda.in.gov, calling 2-1-1 or by using the NIPSCO eligibility calculator and NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible. Customers can also pick-up and drop-up LIHEAP forms at the NIPSCO Business Office in 3229 Broadway, Gary, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday.
NIPSCO has also expanded its 12-month flexible payment plan to allow all eligible customers that need financial support to spread their past due balance over 12-months. The three- and six-month options are also still available to customers experiencing difficulty paying their bill. Customers can learn more at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.
Ressler earns high marks in competition
NORTH MANCHESTER — A team of five Manchester University undergraduate business students recently earned a second-place finish out of 18 teams in the International Accreditation Council for Business Education 2022 Virtual Live Case Competition.
Rachael Ressler, Warsaw, Business Management major, was one of the five students.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.