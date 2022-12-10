BMV announces
holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle BMV branches will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Dec. 27.
Additionally, branches will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Jan. 3.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.
School board
to meet Monday
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corporation Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the board conference room, 5050 N US Highway 33, a news release stated.
Library trustees,
committee to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Staff and Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The library Board of Trustees will meet afterwards at 5 p.m.
Both meeting will take place at the library auditorium, 601 S. 5th St.
To learn more about other library programs, visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Elkhart Schools seeking
community feedback
ELKHART – Elkhart Community Schools is seeking community feedback through a series of short surveys as the district plans for the future.
As announced in September, Elkhart Community Schools has partnered with School IQ/Sitelogiq to complete a long-term feasibility/facility study, a news release stated.
"To date, the agency has completed a full evaluation and analysis of ECS properties and building assets, and work has begun on a long-range demographic study of the ECS district," the release stated. "With this work under way, the district is now seeking community input related to a variety of topics."
Community survey topics include: Improved collaboration and communication between board and district leadership, developing and improving community connections, loss of students, families, and staff to other districts, public relations and community perceptions, school safety, security, and school discipline and trust and faith in district leadership.
The district has a dedicated page containing a link to each survey at https://tinyurl.com/ECS-surveys. Each survey will take 5 to 7 minutes to complete.
Respondents are invited to complete all of the surveys, or complete the surveys of most interest to them. Surveys are available in English and Spanish. Surveys will remain open through 5 p.m. Dec. 23.
Following the conclusion of surveys, the district will host stakeholder focus groups, whose participants will be asked follow-up questions based on survey trends to help the district understand perceptions, challenges, and needs. The focus group meetings are tentatively scheduled to begin in late January 2023.
Individuals interested in serving on a focus group can email communication@elkhart.k12.in.us to indicate their interest and should include their name, home address, and primary role with the district (parent/guardian, teaching staff, non-teaching staff, community member).
MACOG Board
to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The agenda can be viewed ahead of time at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda, can be directed to macogdir@macog.com prior to the meeting.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining in person at the Mishawaka City Hall, second Floor, or joining live at https://youtu.be/tjP0IUf5Xm0. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream.