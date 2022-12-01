Meeting rescheduled for 7 tonight
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Relations Commission public meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 12 has been rescheduled for 7 tonight.
The meeting will take place in the Court Room/Council Chambers at the Goshen Police and Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., a news release stated. The change was made pursuant to the provisions of the Open Door Law and Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/crc.
Nature center events set for late December
LAGRANGE — Two upcoming family events are scheduled for the Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
On Dec. 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., volunteers can help park staff gather up natural items like sticks and leaves, as well as animal food like seeds and nuts. This activity is suitable for children of all ages. Adults must be stay with children.
Participants will be outside the entire time, dressing for winter weather, including wearing waterproof gloves, is highly recommended.
A family scavenger hunt is scheduled at the center Dec. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. The center’s naturalist will hide 12 ornaments along a trail, with a prize for who can find all 12, a news release stated. This activity is also 100% outside, so dressing for winter weather is recommended, including waterproof boots and gloves.
This event is suitable for people of all ages. The center will be open to explore and for restrooms during the event, the release added.
The center is located at 4550 E. 100 South. To take part, RSVP by Dec. 27 to the park office at 260-854-2225.
To learn more, visit www.lagrangecounty.org/topic/index.php?topicid=17&structureid=33.
Food distribution events set for this month
GOSHEN — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host several food distribution events this month, one of which will be in Goshen.
This event will take place Dec. 19 at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. This distribution is sponsored by the city of Goshen and is designed to serve 200 households.
Two more events will take place earlier in December in Elkhart. The first will be Monday at the Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and is designed to serve 300 households.
The other, a turkey distribution, is set for Dec. 12 at Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road. This distribution is provided by Beacon Health System and is meant to provide turkeys for 263 households.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more, visit feedindiana.org.
Class of 1955 makes donation
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Class of 1955 made a recent donation to the Warsaw Community Public Library.
The Class of 1955 had a reserve of money to be used for future class reunions, a The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce news release stated.
“However, due to the pandemic, they were unable to use the funds,” the release added. “This year, they decided they wanted to take the money they collected and donate it to a local organization.”
Jim Keeton, a member of the 1955 WCHS graduating class, presented a check for $1,000 to WCPL Director Ann Zydek. The library staff plans to use the donation for programs and events through their Outreach Department.
To learn more, visit www.kchamber.com.