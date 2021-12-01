Public invited to sing-a-long
GOSHEN — The public is invited to join the Maple City Community Orchestra and the Camerata Singers as they perform selections from Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Goshen College Music Center, Sauder Concert Hall.
The concert is free and presented with help from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber announces ‘Let it Glow’ contest
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce will have a lighted display contest for homes and businesses during December.
For the second consecutive year, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Renea Salyer invites local residents, businesses and organizations to participate.
Any individual resident or business who would like to enter the contest should send a photo of their display (illuminated at night) along with the physical address of their residence or business. A map will be created and made available to allow the community to tour the lighted displays as their schedules allow.
Today through Dec. 10, Salyer will post photos of each submission online via the Chamber’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/swchamberoc. All entries will be judged based on the number of “likes” they receive during the contest.
One residence and one business that receives the most “likes” will be announced Dec. 27, and each will receive a prize following the conclusion of the contest.
For additional information regarding the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce or the “Let it Glow” Contest, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email: Renea@SWChamber.com with any entries.
Bell ringers needed
GOSHEN — The Salvation Army in Goshen is looking to hire Christmas bell ringers.
To help the Salvation Army and others this Christmas season, stop in at the office at 1013 N. Main St., or message them through their Facebook page The Salvation Army – Goshen IN for more details.
The office is open Monday through Friday.
There are also volunteer spots open as well. To volunteer, go online to Registertoring.com for more details.
People can also ring bells without ever leaving their comfy chair by starting an online fundraiser.
It’s easy to sign up and share, and every dollar raised goes straight to the local community “to keep people warm, fed and full of hope this Christmas,” according to information provided by The Salvation Army. To participate, sign up at https://salarmy.us/goshenkettle.
To donate
Anyone who is looking to donate to The Salvation Army can do so at https://salarmy.us/GTGoshen21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.