Dayna Bennett named director of development services
ELKHART — Dayna Bennett, chief of staff for the city of Elkhart since January 2020, has been named director of development by Mayor Rod Roberson and will assume her new position Monday. Roberson has begun the search for a new chief of staff.
In the interim, chief of staff duties will be divided among members of his executive leadership team.
“In Elkhart, there is fertile ground and an incredible opportunity for growth and development,” Roberson said. “The effects of this pandemic are numerous, but it hasn’t dulled our passion for the future of Elkhart’s economic development. Dayna’s knowledge in this arena is unparalleled and she will lead an incredibly talented team. I am excited to announce Dayna Bennett as Elkhart’s new Director of Development Services.”
“I am extremely excited about what’s ahead of us,” Bennett said. “Here’s the great news, Elkhart: we are perfectly positioned to take advantage of some amazing industrial, commercial, and residential development opportunities. We have strategically allocated our resources so we are able to develop this city to survive and thrive during economic challenges to come.”
Elkhart County Democrats elect officers
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Democratic Party met virtually for its quadrennial reorganizational meeting to elect officers of the Central Committee.
Democratic precinct committee chairs reelected Chad Crabtree as their county chairman.
“I am both excited and humbled to have been reelected as party chair for the next four years,” Crabtree said.
Prior to chairman, Crabtree has served as secretary for the party from 2013-2017 and is precinct committee chair for Concord 1.
Also elected were LaRita Robinson as vice chair, David Polaski as secretary and Elkhart’s 4th District City Council member Dwight Fish as treasurer.
“Our newly elected party officials boast a wide range of credentials and achievements,” Crabtree said, “and will bring new energy and excitement to the Elkhart County Democratic Party.”
For more information visit www.elkhartcountydemocrats.com.
Bruins gain three more national qualifiers
GOSHEN — Competing at the Northeast Indiana District tournament Saturday, the Bruins gained three more national qualifiers.
Senior Naomi Klassen placed third in original oratory and fourth in program of oral interpretation, earning a national spot in original oratory.
Senior Ethan Neuschwander, who qualified in U.S. extemporaneous by placing second, has chosen to compete in the Lincoln-Douglas nationals slot he earned earlier in the year. Thus, junior teammate Josiah Schlabach, who placed fourth in U.S. extemporaneous (USX), advances to nationals in extemporaneous speaking.
In the District speech tournament, Aaron Yeakey advanced to the national tournament in Congress because Saturday’s USX winner chose that event over legislative debate. Yeakey had won the first-alternate slot at the District Congress tournament in January.
The Bruins tied for third in the team sweepstakes competition Saturday. For the entire District series, including debate, Congress and speech, Bethany Christian is second on the year, trailing Plymouth by only two points.
Earning All-District honors were Naomi Klassen, Jack Hager, Jacob Leininger, Aaron Yeakey and Erika Lopez.
Bruin speakers Klassen, Neuschwander, and Jacob Leininger compete this coming weekend at the state finals. The online National Speech and Debate Tournament will be held in June.
