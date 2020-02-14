Crowdfunding campaign launched for splash pad
LAGRANGE — Residents and visitors could soon be able to use a new splash pad if a recently launched crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal to raise $50,000 by April 7. The campaign, led by the town of LaGrange, is using the CreatINg Places program sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
If the campaign reaches its goal, the LaGrange Splash Pad project will receive a matching grant of $50,000 from IHCDA.
“It is important for communities to have places for children of all ages and abilities to play,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair for IHCDA, said. “We are pleased to support the town of LaGrange in their efforts to create a new splash pad accessible to all.”
The funds raised will be used to add a splash pad to the empty greenspace in the existing park.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016 and its projects have raised more than $3 million in public funds, with an additional $2.4 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should they successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
Series of programs being held for caregiversELKHART — Lunch & Learn: Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults is a free series sponsored by REAL Services Inc. and Alzheimer’s Services & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, a division of Real Services Inc.
The program allows busy caregivers to learn about numerous topics and network with fellow caregivers. Monthly sessions are held from noon to 1:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month.
The topics in the 2020 spring series include Meeting with Funeral Homes — Planning, March 6; Medicare — Dual Eligibility & More, April 3; Financial Protection for Older Adults, May 1; and Diabetes Management, June 5.
The sessions will be held in the Clubhouse at Eastlake Terrace, 3109 E. Bristol St.
For reservations, call REAL Services at 574-284-7132 or toll-free 1-800-552-7928 Ext. 7132. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Eastlake Terrace to all informal caregivers who call for a reservation in advance.
Jefferson extension homemakers club
Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club recently met.
Jeannine Martin, president, opened the meeting leading the Pledge of Allegiance and club creed. She also read the positive thought, helpful hint and dates to remember.
Roll call was taken by Secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what their remedy is for the winter blahs.
Minutes from the January meeting were read by Marelda Doss and accepted as read.
There was no treasurers report in the absence of Treasurer JoAnn Fisher. Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership were collected. Vice President Janet Yoder will be in charge of the collections untill JoAnn returns from Arizona.
In old business, Jeaninne Martin turned in papers for new officers for 2020 to the Extension office. JoAnn Fisher sent Coins for Friendship & Nickles for Leadership money, which were due to the county Treasurer by Feb. 1.
In new business, members made suggestions for lesson topics for the 2020-21. Janet will return the paper with our suggestions to the Extension office. Helen Koller told about a class being presented at the Extension office on March 7 about canning foods. Jeannine gave information about an art exhibit of Emma Shrock’s paintings at Goshen College starting May 31. She also said Elkhart County Garden Expo is coming up and the Bristol Historical Museum is having a Crossroads of the Midwest exhibit.
Koller gave the lesson “Power of Positive Thinking.”
The meeting ended with reciting the club prayer.
Hostess Jeannine Martin served a pineapple upside down cake.
