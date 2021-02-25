Crossroads United Way announces its raffle winners
ELKHART — Representatives from Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties, delivered three grand prizes and five smaller awards totaling nearly $10,000 to lucky United Way donors over the past week.
The winner of largest prize, $5,000 in gas station gift certificates courtesy of Tom Naquin Auto Group, wanted to share his good fortune. Brian Graber, who donates to United Way through the Fairmont Homes workplace campaign, immediately handed $500 in gift cards back to the organization and requested that they be given to people in need.
Melissa Flager, a counselor at Concord Intermediate School, won a $2,500 dream vacation donated by Menno Travel. Flager said she will use the travel funds to visit her children, who live in Costa Rica and Denver. Armando Arano, an employee of Green Stream Company, won a $1,250 shopping spree at Martin’s Super Markets. Smaller prizes of gift cards provided by Meijer and other local businesses were presented to Joshua Rigsby, Katie Lamberson, Ernest Smith, Sheila Gordy, and Jill Mann.
“The best part of the raffle is the opportunity to hear the amazing stories of United Way donors,” said Ashley Bowen, vice president of Development at Crossroads United Way. “This year we saw incredible generosity on display, and the prizes couldn’t have gone to more deserving people.”
The Love United Raffle is an annual United Way tradition to encourage donations and thank donors for their support. Raffle prizes were donated by Tom Naquin Auto Group, Menno Travel, Martin’s Super Markets, Meijer, and other local businesses. Donors who give $5 or more per week through their employer’s United Way campaign each Fall are eligible for the raffle drawing in February.
Democrats to reorganize
GOSHEN — Per Indiana Democratic Party rules, Democratic county committees must hold a reorganization meeting every four years to elect Central Committee officers.
The reorganization meeting for the Elkhart County Democratic Party will take place at 10 am. March 6 at the Elkhart County Office Building, 117 N. Second St., Goshen.
Due to the pandemic, the following will occur:
Should no office be contested, meaning more than one candidate filing for the same office, then a zoom meeting will occur with a voice vote of acclamation.
Should an office be contested, meaning more than one candidate filing for the same office, then a drive-by meeting will occur between 10 and 11 a.m. at the declared location.
If three or more people are running for the same office, rank choice voting will be used.
The meeting option will be posted via Facebook, website and the party’s voicemail no later than 5 p.m. today.
The only eligible voters at this meeting are precinct committee chairs and vice chairs.
For more information, contact Chad Crabtree at 574-596-6750 or go online to www.elkhartcountydemocrats.com.
Milford council to meet privately
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet in executive sessions at 6 p.m. this coming Monday and Tuesday and again on March 15. All meetings will take place at Milford Town Hall and are being held to discuss personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.