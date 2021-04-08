COVID vaccine available at Tolson Center Saturday
ELKHART — The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will be available from 1 to 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Tolson Community Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart.
This vaccination effort is available through a partnership between Walgreens, First Presbyterian Church, The Elkhart County Health Department and minority and Hispanic coalitions.
To register visit https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/ELK503321, or call Elkhart County Health Department to make an appointment at 574-523-2106. Walk ins are also welcome.
DOR announces deadline extensions
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Department of Revenue is extending individual income tax filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service deadline of May 17.
“Last week, the IRS announced tax deadline and payment extensions for individual tax returns,” stated DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes in a March 22 news release. “By aligning with the IRS filing deadline, we are ensuring we are making filing and paying taxes as easy as possible for Hoosiers. Even with the extended filing deadline, we encourage individuals to utilize electronic filing. Electronically filling is a superior process that allows customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround for their refund.”
Individual tax returns and payments, originally due by April 15 are now due on or before May 17. All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.
Rep. King: Local graduate gains experience at the Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Bethany Christian High School graduate Elijah Lora is gaining experience as an intern with state Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, and other members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2021 legislative session.
Lora, a Goshen resident, is the son of Juan Carlos Lora and Nancy Rodriguez-Lora. He graduated from Goshen College, where he majored in history and received minors in political science and pre-law.
“I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to visit a new city and interact with other people who care deeply about improving our state through the legislative process,” Lora said. “I’m learning so much every day from lawmakers and House staff. I’m very grateful for this internship.”
Tracy named as Elkhart chief of staff
Mayor Roberson recently announced the appointment of Bradley Tracy as the Elkhart’s next chief of staff to the city’s department heads.
Tracy, who will start on April 19, is a familiar face among Elkhart’s staff as he served in the same position during the final year of Mayor Tim Neese’s administration in 2019.
