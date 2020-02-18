County extension homemakers announce classes
GOSHEN — In an effort to teach heirloom and family heritage skills, members of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are hosting their annual Heritage Skills Classes Feb. 29 at the Elkhart County Purdue Extension Office.
Full-day and half-day classes will be offered at the office located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Rregistration and payment made in advance is required and includes lunch for all classes. Lunch is served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All registration fees will be held until the minimum participant number required is met. Registration will be accepted through Feb. 17. If a cancellation occurs, checks will be returned.
Twirl N Spin Table Runner will be offered as a full-day class from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class, which cost $40, will be taught by Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Morning classes run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon classes from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for both classes.
Half-day classes include:
• Beginning Knitting (a.m.), $22, taught by Sue Martin
• Drop Spindle Spinning (a.m./p.m.), $27, taught by Elaine Pyle
• Knitting Question & Answer Session (p.m.), $15, taught by Sue Martin
• Intermediate Crochet (a.m./p.m.), $15, taught by Jill Cohen
• Wool Applique (a.m./p.m.), $28, taught by Judy Hunsberger
• Woven Basket Angel (a.m./p.m.), $22, taught by Lisa Hernley
Extension Homemakers planning this event are chairwoman Jenny Huffman, adviser Margaret Weybright and committee members Kimberly McCreary, Bonnie Rife and Angie Saunders. Registration forms with class details and sample photos are available on the office website at https://extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/article/6344 or by visiting the Extension Office. Contact Jenny Huffman at 574-370-0699 for more information. Early registration is suggested.
Lenten fish fry dinners begin Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Knights of Columbus will host their annual Lenten fish fry dinners beginning Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington.
The dinners will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays during the Lenten season, with the last dinner set for April 10.
The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce and bread. Meals cost $10 for adults, $5 for children between ages 5 and 12 and free for those age 5 and younger.
Local students named to fall dean's list
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, including several local students.
Qualification for the dean's list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Local honorees include:
• Emma Mae Simpson, of Goshen, freshman, dean's list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).
• Sara Troyer, of Goshen, sophomore, dean's list, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
• Caleb Michael Ricketts, of Rochester, junior, dean's list, College of Business, actuarial science.
