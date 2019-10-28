Council on Aging to host Halloween event
ELKHART — The local children will not be alone this year in celebrating Halloween. The Council on Aging of Elkhart County will be celebrating its 44th anniversary of serving seniors and the disabled throughout the county.
The council will host an event at 10:45 a.m. Thursday during its weekly Life Enrichment Program at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
Attendees are asked to use door E3 on the east side of the building. An elevator will be available for those in need.
As in previous years, senior participants are asked to dress in their Halloween costumes for the most original, scariest and best-dressed contest.
For more information, contact the Council on Aging of Elkhart County at 574-295-1820 or go online at elkhartcoa.org.
Police board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Pension Board will meet in executive session at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to receive information about prospective employees.
The meeting will be held in the City Hall conference room, 202 S. Fifth St.
Parks department offering craft event
DUNLAP — Crafters are invited to join Elkhart County Parks for a nature-inspired pinecone centerpiece workshop at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Ox Bow County Park.
All tools and supplies will be included to create the centerpiece.
The class will meet at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, at 23033 C.R. 45. Park admission will be waived for all event participants.
Cost is $6 per person and open to participants age 12 and older. Space is limited and registration is required by Tuesday. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park can be found on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
‘Taste of Elkhart’ event is Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host the “Taste of Elkhart Open House” at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Participants can meet and learn about Extension Homemakers and enjoy local fall snacks and spirits. Featured refreshments include cheese, spiced cider and homemade honey popcorn. Two tasting tips will be presented at 6:45 and 7:45 p.m.
Committee members organizing the event are Lisa Honey, Michelle Blough, Helen Koller, Angie Saunders and Extension educator Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross.
Registration is requested by calling the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all Purdue University programs are open to the public.
Two-day poker event is this weekend
WAKARUSA — The Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee is holding its annual Nappanee Poker Classic, a two-day event being held at Nelson’s Banquet Hall, 607 Nelson’s Pkwy.
The Texas Hold ‘Em tournament offers a potential $30,000 prize pool. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. and tournament play begins at noon. Tournament play ends around 8 p.m. when there are 36 players left. Cash games will begin around 3 p.m.
On Sunday, doors open at noon and tournament play and cash games begin at 1 p.m. There will be food and beer available all day.
WindyCityPoker will broadcast the final table live online.
The poker tournament benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County — Nappanee Club.
For more information, call 574-773-5200 or visit the Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee on Facebook.
