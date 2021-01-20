Council hears proposed plan for elementary school
SYRACUSE — Town Council met Tuesday and heard a presentation for proposed plans for the former Syracuse Elementary School.
Marlin Miller, owner of John’s Butcher Shop and Bounthanh’s Egg Rolls in Nappanee, gave a presentation of what he’d like to do with the old Syracuse Elementary School and was asking council to rezone the property to commercial and residential.
Town Manager Mike Noe said Miller wants to put 47 apartments and a food processing plant in the building, using the former classroom space for the apartments and the cafeteria and kitchen for the food processing. He’ll keep the retail space in Nappanee and wants to just move the food processing to the proposed Syracuse location.
Council members wanted more information on traffic flow issues if that plan were to be approved. No action was taken on the request at Tuesday’s meeting but the hope is to get additional information and revisit the request next month.
Greater Elkhart Chamber Third House Meeting set
The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the first Third House Meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 via Zoom. The virtual meeting is free, however registration is required at https://www.elkhart.org/event/third-house-meeting-1-2021/.
Third House Meetings give the legislators and voters a chance to communicate in an open forum, Chamber officials stated in a recent news release. Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler, and Sen. Linda Rogers.
The opportunity to engage with elected officials is paramount to ensuring that the voices of Elkhart County are being echoed in the Statehouse during legislative sessions, officials stated in the news release.
Additional Third House Meetings will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12, March 12 and April 16. Separate registration is required for those meetings.
Registrants will receive the Zoom event link in their ticket email.
Local students named to fall 2020 dean’s list
PEORIA, Illinois — More than 2,000 students were named to Bradley University’s fall 2020 dean’s list, including two local students.
Local students named to the list include Ashton Reed of Rome City, who is majoring in studio art, and Abigail Tyler of Elkhart, who is majoring in health science.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale, according to university officials.
