Cookie cutter bird feeder event set for Nov. 13
WOLCOTTVILLE — Naturalist Leslie Arnold is set to host a cookie cutter bird feeder activity from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Dallas Lake Park Maintenance Barn, 505 W. 700 South.
Attendees are asked to bring a large cookie cutter from home or purchase one from the LaGrange County Parks for $2 each. Every participant will learn an easy recipe to make cookie-shaped bird feed to hang outside. The craft is easy for children of all ages, Arnold stated in a news release, and hands will get messy.
The program will be inside a pole barn with doors open, so attendees are asked to dress for cold weather. Family units will be socially distanced and given separate work spaces. Those interested are asked to RSVP by Wednesday by calling Leslie Arnold at 260-463-4022 or emailing larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Elkhart, Goshen libraries offer live tutoring
ELKHART — Elkhart and Goshen public libraries are teaming up to help students access valuable tutoring, library officials announced recently.
Brainfuse, a digital resource free to use by library cardholders, offers live tutoring, now available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Spanish-speaking tutors are available as well.
Tutors can help any student in kindergarten through 12th grade and college students with everything from writing to trigonometry or physics.
It has more than just tutoring too, including submitting a question for feedback within one business day, online group study rooms, practice tests for ACT, SAT or GED and language-learning tools.
Brainfuse also has resources for adult learners and pre-made lessons for the high school equivalency test, U.S. citizenship test, resume writing, Microsoft Office and more.
Elkhart and Goshen public libraries work in a consortium to share technology and borrowing privileges. Materials can be delivered for pickup to any of the six library locations in Elkhart and Goshen — depending on timing, maybe even on the same day, officials stated in the news release.
Old Fashioned Christmas celebration planned
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee, along with the Syracuse Parks Department and Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce, will hold the 2nd annual Old Fashioned Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road.
The celebration is open to the public, free of charge and no registration is required.
The event will be held outdoors on the grounds of Oakwood Resort, with activities starting at 6 p.m. around the tree near the Oakwood Inn, event officials stated in a recent news release.
Wawasee High School choir and bands are set to perform and, at 6:15, the countdown to lighting 7,000 lights on Oakwood’s 70-foot tree will begin. After the lighting, attendees can stroll up the lighted path to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and take pictures. An elf will read "The Night Before Christmas," and a barbershop quartet will be on hand to sing carols. The Grinch and other characters will be roaming the grounds and available for pictures as well. Horse-drawn sleigh rides will be offered around the park.
A live nativity will be held at the historic Oakwood chapel and the Bible’s Christmas story will be read. Social distancing will be urged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit www.CHQW.org or www.facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee for more information and updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.