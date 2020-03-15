Concord to provide free meals for students
ELKHART — To ensure Concord Community Schools students continue to have access to breakfasts and lunches, the Concord Food Service Department will provide free meals to all Concord students while schools are closed.
Effective Monday, March 16, all Concord Community Schools buildings will be closed to students until at least Monday, April 13, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Each Tuesday and Friday beginning March 17 and continuing through at least April 13 (excluding spring break April 6-10), Concord employees will distribute prepackaged meals from the parking lot at three school buildings.
Meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This is a drive-thru meal service. Parents will stay in their vehicle and employees will deliver packages of food to the vehicles. Per USDA regulations, students and a parent or guardian must be present to receive the free meals.
Meals are available for pick up at the following locations:
• Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way, Elkhart
• Concord East Side Elementary, 57156 C.R. 13, Elkhart
• Concord West Side Elementary, 230 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
More information can be found online at www.concord.k12.in.us.
Local resident named to university dean’s list
AZUSA, Calif. — Wakarusa resident and Azusa Pacific University student Regan Beck made the academic dean’s list at APU.
A communication studies major, Beck is honored for a fall semester 2019 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Beck is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.
Photo scavenger hunt is Tuesday
DUNLAP — The hunt for the golden clovers returns Tuesday to Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, where treasure seekers will grab their friends and a camera and head out on a clue-based photo challenge in the park. The free event hosted by the Elkhart County Parks will offer two challenges to choose from: a Creative Family Hunt from 1 to 5:30 p.m., and an advanced-level Clue Challenge Hunt from 5 to 7 p.m.
Both scavenger hunts include a fun photo-themed challenge for park-goers armed with smartphones to think creatively as they snap and submit photos on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook Page. To begin each quest, participants can stop by the Ox Bow County Park gatehouse during the hunt hours for a list of items and clues.
The first challenge will kick off at 1 p.m. with the Creative Family Hunt, which offers family groups of all ages the quest to take photos of the prompts on their list. Unique and imaginative shots are highly encouraged for this challenge. Prizes will be awarded to all who participate in the hunt.
For those who enjoy longer hikes and putting their detective skills to the test, the Clue Challenge Hunt beginning at 5 p.m. offers an advanced challenge. A list of clues will guide participants on a quest to find golden shamrocks hidden throughout the park. Those who find at least five shamrocks and post selfies on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page will be eligible for a prize.
Complete photo scavenger hunt rules and directions to Ox Bow County Park can be found at elkhartcountyparks.org.
The St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt is free and open to all ages with no registration required.
Women selected 2020 500 Festival Princesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival, a nonprofit organization providing events and programs that celebrate the legacy of the Indianapolis 500, recently announced two college-aged women from Elkhart County were selected as 2020 500 Festival Princesses.
The 2020 500 Festival Princesses from Elkhart County are Madilyn Eberle, of Goshen, a graduate of NorthWood High School and a graduate student at Purdue University studying pharmacy; and Tracy Ortiz, of Elkhart, a graduate of Elkhart Central High School and a senior at Indiana State University majoring in political science.
Police to step up patrols throughout March
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership recently announced it has increased impaired, dangerous driving patrols this month for St. Patrick’s Day.
All throughout March, officers will be conducting overtime patrols to prevent dangerous and impaired driving. The increase in patrols is being funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
In every state, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. In Indiana, drivers younger than age 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a driver’s license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving also includes prescription and illegal drugs, a report from the Traffic Safety Partnership states. Even over-the-counter medication can cause impairment, especially when combined with alcohol or a second drug. Anyone taking a new or higher dose of a drug should speak with their doctor or avoid driving until they know the effect the medication could have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.