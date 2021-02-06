Community input sought on arts, culture
GOSHEN — City officials and members of the Goshen Arts Council are seeking community input on ways to improve the arts and culture scene.
With plans to continue building new programs that will enhance the arts and culture landscape in Goshen, city staff and artists are turning to residents for suggestions on how best to create a positive impact through arts and culture through a short survey, city officials stated in a recent news release.
Residents within city limits who complete the survey will be entered to win one of three private movie screenings for 25 people at the historic Goshen Theater. The newly renovated space is equipped to play a film of the winner’s choosing. Complimentary soda and popcorn will be included.
“The strength in Goshen’s arts culture comes from our diverse community of artists and residents interested in making our home a better place to live,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “We want to continue supporting this important work by collecting ideas from the community at large and helping implement them.”
In December 2020, the city of Goshen was one of four cities in Indiana that received the Spotlight Community recognition from the Indiana Arts Commission — and this year, the city is preparing to apply for the state Cultural District Designation.
An Indiana Cultural District is a well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use area with unique, authentic art and cultural identity. Each district is a statewide leader in cultural development.
The IAC provides project funding for designated Indiana Cultural Districts, facilitates statewide collaboration through the Indiana Cultural District Consortium, and provides other capacity-building opportunities for cultural district leadership.
“A Cultural District Designation would allow the City to pursue funding for artistic endeavors and programming for all residents, strengthening the community’s quality of life,” Goshen Arts Council Program Director Adrienne Nesbitt said.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P9P37T9.
Students named to UA dean’s, president’s list
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
Several local students were named to UA dean’s and president’s lists, which recognize full-time undergraduate students.
Among them were Turner Koch, of Middlebury, who was named to the presidents list, and Spence Trick, of North Manchester, who was named to the deans list, UA officials announced recently.
