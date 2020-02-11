Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.