Community Foundation honors volunteer
ELKHART — Nearly 20 years ago, Dick Osborne, a retired real estate agent and restaurateur whose wife had just died, agreed to a volunteer position guiding Susanna’s Kitchen. He said the Rev. Larry Kurtz opened the door by asking him to fill the role for six months.
Osborne guided the ministry from August 2000 until recently stepping down at the age of 93. Twenty churches support Susanna’s Kitchen, which serves lunch to people in need weekdays at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 431 S. Third St. Osborne said he always had a simple goal: “Just help them today. Help them today.”
The ministry served 24,085 meals in 2019, as well as creating a safe space for social interaction and meeting other needs. The annual budget for 2020 is $46,500.
As a result of his work, staff members of the Community Foundation wanted to honor him.
“You are a role model to us,” Vonnie Trumble, associate program officer, said.
“It’s a good way to spend 20 years,” Osborne said.
After conversation, staff members agreed to give Susanna’s Kitchen $19,000 — $1,000 for every year Osborne served the organization as a volunteer.
“I never turn down money,” he said as he received the check.
Dale McDowell has been on the board and is taking over Osborne’s role. Sharon McDowell, Dale’s wife, continues as the treasurer for the organization.
Local students named to Manchester dean’s list
MANCHESTER — A total of 389 students studying at Manchester University are on the fall 2019 dean’s list, including several Elkhart County students.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the dean’s list.
Local students on the dean’s list include:
• Taylor Wollen, of Bristol, who is majoring in accounting
• Makayla Combs, who is majoring in pre-pharmacy; Dinah Gilbert, who is majoring in biology and environmental studies; Jack Kinsey, who is majoring in finance, accounting and business management; and Nailea Ponce, who is majoring in criminology and religious studies, all of Elkhart
• Destinee Boutwell, who is majoring in English/ language arts education; Hannah Brubaker, who is majoring in mathematics; Laura Brubaker, an elementary education: mild interventions major; Cora Campanello, who is majoring in elementary education: mild interventions; Mason Cross, who is majoring in accounting and finance; Taryn Curie; a psychology, criminology and philosophy major; Gabrielle Hochstetler, a biology major; Robert Holbrook, who is majoring in educational studies; Tristan Machuca, a finance major; Janette Olvera, who is majoring in criminology; Brandi Smith, an exercise science and fitness major; and Kaitlin Velie, exercise science and fitness, all of Goshen
• Connor Glenn, a biology-chemistry major from Middlebury
• Isaac Miller, of Millersburg, who is majoring in accounting
• Kalyn Flora, a psychology and criminology major, and Isaiah Schmitt, a pre-pharmacy major, both from Nappanee
• Alyssa Curry, of New Paris, who is majoring in psychology
Wawasee Class of 1970 to hold reunion
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee High School class of 1970 will hold its 50th reunion July 18 and the committee is in need of address updates.
Class of 1970 students who have moved since the 35th class reunion in 2005 are likely not on the committee’s updated list.
Students are asked to send address updates to wawaseeclassof1970@yahoo.com. Anyone who knows someone in this graduating class who no longer lives in the area is asked to pass this information on to them.
Shipshewana Park Board to meet today
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Park Board did not meet on their regularly scheduled meeting date of Feb. 5, according to town officials.
The meeting has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. today in the Town Hall meeting room, 345 N. Morton St.
