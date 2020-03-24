Community Foundation accepting Heart of Gold nominations
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 11th annual Heart of Gold award, an honor given to a person making a difference in the lives of others.
The Heart of Gold award honors LaGrange County citizens who embrace a volunteer spirit and unselfishly give of themselves to serve others, Community Foundation officials stated in a recent news release.
Nominations for the 2020 Heart of Gold award will be accepted beginning April 1 and are due to the Community Foundation by 5 p.m. April 27.
The Community Foundation Board of Directors will select the 2020 Heart of Gold recipient from the nominations received. The committee is seeking nominations for people who recognize needs and fulfill them; share time and energy for the sake of others; render a service that changes lives; work to create positive change; and inspire others to volunteer.
All nominees will be recognized at the LaGrange County Community Foundation annual meeting June 15. The Heart of Gold recipient will have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to the LaGrange County charity of his or her choice from a list approved and provided by the Community Foundation.
The 2020 Heart of Gold award nomination form is available at the Community Foundation office or online at lccf.net/heart-of-gold. Nominations can be submitted online or sent to the Community Foundation at 109 E. Central Ave., Ste. 3, LaGrange, IN 46761. For more information, call 260-463-4363.
Middlebury library announces closing
MIDDLEBURY — Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Middlebury Community Public Library will be closed until further notice, library officials announced Monday.
Access to the library’s digital collection is available through the library’s website at mdy.lib.in.us under the “Digital Collection” tab on the homepage.
Potawatomi Zoo delays start of season
SOUTH BEND — The Potawatomi Zoo recently announced it has delayed the opening day of the 2020 season. The zoo was scheduled to open April 3 but, due to the continued need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, the zoo will not open.
The zoo has not yet set a concrete open date but zoo staff will continue to evaluate the situation for the next few weeks to determine an open date, according to a recent news release.
Programs and events will be canceled as necessary, and participants affected by the continued closure will be contacted by the zoo with options.
“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to open the Zoo on time this year, but it’s clear that we all have to do our part to protect our community, staff, and animals,” Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo, said. “We aren’t setting a start date right now because we want to have the flexibility to either move it up or back depending on how circumstances change nationwide.”
According to zoo officials, the animal care staff and veterinary staff are continuing to care for the zoo animals with precautions designed to minimize contact between staff members and between animals and staff. The zoo is following recommended guidelines from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, CDC, and St. Joseph County Health Department.
Anyone who would like to help the zoo provide animals with enrichment, food or veterinary care can donate online at potawatomizoo.org/product/animal-care-fund.
