Community forum scheduled at high school
GOSHEN — Fairfield School Corporation will be hosting another community forum to discuss improvements to the Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School campus.
According to a news release from school officials, community members interested in the betterment of Fairfield schools are asked to attend the event at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the high school auditorium.
Site plans, as well as financial information, will be discussed.
For more information, visit fairfield.k12.in.us/fairfieldjrsrhighschool_home.aspx.
Decker named to USF Dean’s List
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Emily Decker of Elkhart was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Decker is majoring in exercise science and psychology.
She was among more than 550 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Boomer Boys to perform at Goshen church
GOSHEN — The Boomer Boys will be returning to Goshen City Church of the Brethren for January’s First Friday event called “Fire and Ice.”
Sloppy joes and sloppy dogs will be served, in addition to coffee and hot chocolate. The Boomer Boys, who specialize in songs from the 1960s and 1970s, will be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
All are invited to attend to the event.
Toys collected, $82,000 raised for those in need
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO’s 7th annual Hope for the Holidays initiative enabled employees to give back to communities throughout northern Indiana this holiday season.
During this year’s campaign, NIPSCO raised and donated $82,000 to benefit various non-profit organizations to help support their individual missions, according to a news release on Friday. The organizations utilized the funds for events ranging from community holiday celebrations to “Shop with a Cop” activities to providing holiday meals for those in need.
The recipients included Carmelite Home, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Kokomo Rescue Mission, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph County FOP Lodge 155, Plymouth FOP Lodge 195, St. Jude House, Salvation Army of Porter County and United Way of Miami County.
NIPSCO also held its annual ChristNIPSCOmarket at its Merrillville headquarters this year, featuring candy, cookie and cake sales, a silent auction, games and more for employees. All proceeds from the event went to buy toys and wish list items for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. NIPSCO announced that this year’s Hope for the Holidays campaign helped collect 1,871 toys and necessities, making it the largest NIPSCO toy drive ever.
Other holiday fundraising activities included a cornhole tournament with proceeds helping to provide holiday meals for area families, and an annual T-shirt sale competition between the NIPSCO gas and electric teams, in which all money went to charity.
For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves the community, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.
Holiday schedule announced for trolley service
The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate on Wednesday or Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Regular service will resume on Thursday and Jan. 2, according to a news release from the city of Goshen. The ADA Access service and ADA Dispatch Office holiday hours are as follows:
Monday: ADA dispatch office will close at 2 p.m.
Tuesday: ADA dispatch office closed
Wednesday: ADA dispatch office and access service closed
Thursday: ADA dispatch office will open at 8 a.m.
Jan. 1: ADA dispatch office and access service closed
ADA riders should schedule transportation as follows:
For Tuesday and Thursday, trips should be scheduled by 1 p.m. Monday
For Jan. 2, trips should be scheduled by 4 p.m. Dec. 31
The Interurban Trolley information offices will also be closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Jan. 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.