Community Christmas party set at Concord High School
ELKHART — A Community Christmas Party will be held from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Concord High School cafeteria.
One hundred and twenty second-grade students from the four Concord elementary schools — Concord East Side, Concord Ox Bow, Concord South Side and Concord West Side — have been invited to attend.
Approximately 150 high school students donated money and books as gifts for their younger peers and have signed up to help during the event.
Children will be divided into groups to participate in activities, including face painting, games, crafts and storytime. Santa and his elves will also stop by to pass out gifts to children.
The event is hosted by members of the Concord High School Student Council, Key Club and National Honor Society.
Christmas tree lighting set for Dec. 7 in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A Christmas tree lighting event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Memorial Park in downtown Middlebury.
The event will offer hot chocolate, cookies, crafts and Christmas caroling. Admission is free. Canned good donations for the Middlebury Food Pantry will be accepted.
For more information, contact parks@middleburyin.com or visit MiddleburyThenandNow.org.
State police conducting extra patrols during holiday
As families take to the roads this holiday season, law enforcement is reminding drivers that extra patrols will be cracking down on impaired and dangerous driving behavior and seat belt violations in an attempt to increase safety on Indiana roadways.
This patrol effort has been designated as “Operation Safe Family Travel,” where upward of 150 extra troopers will be working overtime hours as part of an effort to curb impaired and dangerous driving. Identifying high risk driving behaviors, such as high speeds, following too closely, unsafe lane movements, distracted driving/ texting while driving and failure to properly use seatbelts and child restraints, are just a few of the targeted violations, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post.
Drivers are reminded that proper planning, preparation and time management are the keys to any successful commute, especially during periods of holiday travel when our roadways are heavily traveled.
Last year in Indiana, the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period from Nov. 21-24 experienced more than 2,100 vehicle crashes across the state, with 267 of those crashes involving personal injury and seven fatalities.
Deadline approaching for scholarships for teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Prospective Indiana teachers have until Saturday to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The scholarship provides up to $7,500 for each year of college — up to $30,000 total — for top performing Hoosier students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after earning their degrees.
High school students, as well as college freshmen and sophomores are eligible for the scholarship, but priority will be given to high school students. To qualify, students must graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Finalists will be selected in January to be interviewed in Indianapolis on March 14. Students selected to receive the scholarship will be notified by April 3.
Visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher for more information and to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.