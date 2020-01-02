College to offer continuing education classes
GOSHEN — Goshen College will begin offering three courses on IOS application development, coding or programming.
The three courses, include learning Apple’s Swift programming language, Microsoft Technology Associate and Unity Programmer Courseware. All three courses begin Jan. 28 and take three months to complete.
Application Development with Swift Level 1 will meet Jan. 28 through April 28 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays on the Goshen College campus. Cost is $650 and registration deadline is Jan. 26.
Students will learn the basic concepts of Swift programming, Apple Software development and how to use Xcode, Simulator and Interface Builder. Students will also learn the tools of interface elements and design patterns used to build iOS applications. At the end of the course, students will be able to build a fully functional Apple app of their own design.
Microsoft Technology Associate will meet twice per week from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 28 through April 28 on the Goshen College campus
Cost is $650, which includes a practice test and an exam with one retake. Registration deadline is Jan. 26.
Students will learn the fundamentals for Microsoft products including Databases (MSSQL Server), Development (Visual Studio) and IT Infrastructure (Windows, Windows Server). MTA exams and certification are offered as part of the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) program.
Unity Certified User and Certification Exam will meet online from Jan. 28 through April 28. Cost is $300, which includes one practice exam, and one exam with a retake.
This online Unity Programmer Courseware helps students prepare for the Unity Certified User: Programmer Certification. The course provides a structured, hands-on, self-study program for learning C# programming, Unity and game development. Students will build multiple working projects in both 2D and 3D from the ground up using assets provided in the Unity Asset Store.
Students will have the opportunity to meet with game development faculty at their convenience up to four times, one hour each, to talk about projects and potential questions that the courseware may not address.
Students can register for any of these classes online at goshen.edu/code.
Wakarusa work session canceled
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council's work session scheduled for Monday has been canceled, according to a news release sent Thursday from town officials.
The Town Council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will still be held at the Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
Special Olympics basketball tournament is Jan. 11
WAKARUSA — Special Olympics of Elkhart County will host a day-long basketball tournament showcasing Special Olympians from all over the state. Special Olympians of all ages and abilities will participate in this tournament. Elkhart County has held a local basketball tournament annually for the last 11 years, according to officials with the Special Olympics of Elkhart County.
The tournaments will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at NorthWood Middle School, 301 N. Elkhart St. There is no cost for attendance of spectators and their families.
To learn more visit elkhartso.com, or call us at 574-333-1628
Local students taking part in university internships
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two local students are participating in Grace Christian University's internship program.
Emily Rodriguez, an interdisciplinary studies major from Warsaw, is completing an internship at Grace Christian University working as an interdisciplinary studies intern.
Antonio Purciarele, a pastoral ministry major from Bristol, is completing an internship at Rush Creek Bible Church working as a ministry development intern.
The Grace Christian University Internship program includes 42 students who are being hosted by 40 employers and include opportunities in human services, psychology, business, ministry.
An interdenominational institution located in Wyoming, Mich., Grace Christian University offers on-campus programs, as well as undergraduate and graduate programs online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.