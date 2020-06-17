Coffee on the Piazza event set for Saturday
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will offer Coffee on the Piazza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Rise’ n Roll pasties, free coffee, and the music of Marco Brando will be offered during the event. This will also be a time to slow down with yoga from The Awakening Realm. Every Saturday in June, July and August, Ruthmere will serve complimentary coffee, Rise’ n Roll pastries and present musical talent. Coffee on the Piazza is sponsored by The Family of Phyillis Myers: Tom & Karen.
Guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are offered Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 574-264-0330 or visit www.ruthmere.org.
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
10 a.m. to noon Monday, The Arena, 2401 Middlebury Street, Elkhart. This mobile food distribution is possible through grant funding provided by United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and will provide for up to 500 households.
10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend
10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and are available first come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and pop open vehicles’ trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.
Middlebury officials seek public inputMIDDLEBURY — The town of Middlebury has been working with the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) to update their Comprehensive Plan known as the Middlebury 2030 Comprehensive Plan — “Cultivate, Build, Thrive” and is seeking input from the public.
The Middlebury 2030 Steering Committee began the planning process in May 2019, built on the foundation of community engagement. This included conducting stakeholder interviews, holding two focus group workshops, conducting a Northridge High School student survey, as well as a community input survey, and interactive engagement at the Middlebury summer and fall festivals.
At the Middlebury Fall Festival, attendees had the opportunity to speak with Steering Committee members on how they envision a thriving Middlebury in 2030 and what they love about Middlebury using a personal message board. More than 550 students provided feedback on amenities and opportunities they would like to see in Middlebury. The community input survey gave residents an opportunity to tell town officials the development patterns they would like to see at Middlebury’s gateways and in the Town Center, which 152 residents participated in. The community engagement included 756 residents.
The focus group workshops included stakeholders with invested interest and professional knowledge who were assembled to represent one of 12 focus area teams. These teams were tasked to identify the major challenges that hinder Middlebury from achieving their vision, and identify priority strategies to create an actionable plan for their focus area. Fifty stakeholders were represented at each workshop held in June 2019 and January 2020.
A draft Middlebury 2030 Plan is available for public review on the project website at www.Middlebury2030.com and printed copies are available at the Middlebury Town Hall. The committee wants to hear from residents about Middlebury’s vision and priority action plan through the month of June. Residents can leave a comment on the project website, follow and share the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Middlebury2030Plan or leave a message for the Steering Committee by calling 574-287-1829 ext. 888.
The Steering Committee will be hosting a virtual public open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Steering Committee will be giving a presentation of the plan process, its 2030 vision, and the priority action plan for the focus areas. For more information, visit www.middlebury2030.com and follow @middlebury2030plan on Facebook.
