Civilian firearms courses planned
SHIPSHEWANA — Town Council recently gave approval for the Shipshewana Police Department to begin conducting civilian firearms courses for residents of Shipshewana, Marshal Tom Fitch announced recently.
Shipshewana Police Department has received a high volume of Indiana handgun permit requests throughout the past two years, as well as several requests for firearms training, according to a news release from Fitch.
The first class is tentatively scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. April 16 and 8 a.m. to noon April 17, and residents should be watching in the upcoming weeks for the announcement and application on the town of Shipshewana website.
The class will cover areas such as safety, handgun selection, ballistics, shooting fundamentals, cleaning and maintenance, mental conditioning, homeowner’s rights of protection, and the latest laws and legal updates regarding the use of force, as well as reciprocity in other states honoring permits. Local residents will also be introduced to firearms simulator training and actual range time with their personal handguns. These courses will be taught by our Shipshewana Police Department deputies, who are all certified Indiana Law Enforcement Academy general instructors, along with our firearms instructors overseeing the development and delivery of all instruction. Residents will be required to apply for the class online through the Town of Shipshewana’s website. A maximum of 10 applicants will be accepted with each course, thus allowing for a 1:1 ratio of instructors to residents. This ratio will allow for residents to obtain more personal training in a safe learning environment.
All classroom instruction will be conducted during the Friday night class with simulations and range instruction being conducted on the Saturday morning. At the range, residents will be assigned a certified range instructor who will instruct the proper application of techniques and proper firearms fundamentals from the previous night’s lecture.
Required equipment includes a handgun, hearing protection such as earmuffs or ear plugs, eye protection such as safety glasses, 50 rounds of ammunition for the handgun brought to class and a holster system or purse with holster.
Requirements include a clean criminal history with no felonies, Indiana driver's license, Indiana firearm's permit and a completed application on the town’s website at https://shipshewana.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.