City offices to close for New Year's holiday
GOSHEN — All city offices will close at noon Dec. 31, and will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Trash collection services will be normal on New Year’s Eve, off on New Year’s Day, and delayed by a day afterward.
Polar Bear Plunge being held Dec. 31
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Lions Club annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
Funds raised from the event will go to funds for the Jack D. Gibson Memorial Scholarships.
The plunge will be held at the public beach at Hamilton Lake, with registration beginning around 12:45 p.m.
Clinton Township Board to meet Jan. 7
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Township Board will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 7 for an organizational meeting at 500 Carriage Lane.
The public is welcome.
Goshen officials set to take oaths of office
GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and other elected officials are expected to have their formal oaths of office ceremonies in the upcoming weeks.
Stutsman will be sworn in following the end-of-year category transfer meeting for the City Council at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Adam Scharf, who was elected clerk-treasurer, will be sworn in at noon Jan. 1 in City Hall, 202 S. Fifth St.
Council members will be sworn in at the beginning of the first council meeting of the year.
Wakarusa library preparing for winter, spring events
WAKARUSA — Numerous upcoming events will be taking place at the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
Book Bites is an informal story hour for children not yet in kindergarten. Children, accompanied by an adult, will explore stories and activities to encourage them to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning, library officials said. The drop-in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. At 10:15 a.m. Jan. 3, participants will hear "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" by Laura Numeroff. Registration is not needed for this event.
Registration will begin on Jan. 6 for winter and spring programs. Preschool Story Hour, being held from Jan. 27 through April 21, introduces stories, music, art and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills and kindergarten readiness for children between ages 3 and 5. Beginning Story Hour, which will run from Jan. 29 through March 18, introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for children between ages 18 and 36 months.
Limited spots are available for both programs.
The Friends of the Library is a group of volunteers who advocate and assist the Wakarusa Library. They will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 7. Anyone interested in the library may attend.
For more information, contact the library staff by phone at 574-862-2465 or on the library’s Facebook page, or visit them at 124 N. Elkhart St., or online at wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Free classes offered for caregivers
ELKHART — Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, a division of REAL Services, offers free monthly classes for caregivers of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia-related diseases.
Classes take place at Elkhart Public Library, Main Branch, 300 S. Second St., the second Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Caregivers can attend Basic Introduction to Alzheimer’s Disease/Related Dementia, which provides basic information about the disease, how it affects the brain and how caregivers can better respond to changing needs. From 11:30 a.m. to noon, a complementary lunch will be offered.
Afternoon sessions from noon to 1:30 p.m. offer various topics and speakers.
Visit alzni.org for more information. To learn more and to register, call 232-4121 or 888-303-0180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.