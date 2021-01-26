City launches new MyElkhart311 app
ELKHART — A new version of the MyElkhart311 app became available Tuesday on both Android and Apple devices.
MyElkhart311, originally launched in March 2020, has been a vital and effective communication tool between the city of Elkhart and its residents, according to a news release from Elkhart officials. To date, there have been more than 3,100 downloads and nearly 2,500 reported problems have been resolved.
The new version of the app is available in Spanish and has additional features that help with data gathering to guide resource allocation, the news release stated.
Morris 100 Committee established
SOUTH BEND — The Morris Performing Arts Center and South Bend Venues Parks & Arts recently announced the South Bend Common Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution supporting the Morris 100 Committee. The resolution affirms the history of the Morris in South Bend and officially establishes the 100 Year Celebration Committee, according to a recent news release from Morris officials.
The committee is being chaired by longtime community advocates Greg and Mary Downes. Greg is the chairman emeritus of Gibson Insurance and Mary is the former chief of staff to the late Governor Joe Kernan.
The Downes have put together a diverse group of community members to take part in the committee, which has grown to nearly 50 local volunteers and includes Common Council President Karen White, the news release stated.
The Morris 100 Committee will celebrate the history of the Morris as it approaches its 100-year anniversary. The MPAC was originally built in 1922 as the Palace Theatre and was later saved by Ella Morris, who purchased the building from the city for $1 in 1959. The committee will also lead a major fundraising effort for its 100-year anniversary celebration and an anticipated capital campaign to bring exciting improvements to the building, officials stated.
Local student named to dean’s list at AU
ANDERSON — Anderson University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of 2020. Local resident Clayton Thomas is among the students who are being recognized for outstanding academic achievement.
Thomas is a sophomore at Anderson University who is studying music education.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.