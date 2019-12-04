City holiday food drive, community reception set
ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese announced Tuesday that Elkhart’s annual Holiday Food Drive and Community Reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18. The event will be held in the Common Council Chambers, located at 229 S. Second St.
Neese is inviting the public to attend and asks that guests bring a non-perishable food item to help replenish Elkhart’s food pantries after the busy holiday season.
Northridge students, historical museum gathering information
MIDDLEBURY — Students from Northridge High School are collaborating with the staff of the Elkhart County Historical Museum to gather information in assessing the need for a new program.
The program is based on the Citizenship Project, developed by the New York Historical Society, which will help people interested in becoming U.S. citizens prepare for the naturalization exam. The test consists of 100 questions that cover United States civics and history, and a person going through the process is asked 10 of the 100 questions. The museum will use historical artifacts, documents and images that connect to questions on the exam and the hope is that will help people not just prepare for the exam, but get a better understanding and appreciation of the history of the United States.
“We felt this was a great opportunity for the museum, and the students are really going to help us with this project,” said museum curator of education Patrick McGuire. “They are going to be surveying our community to see if this is something they want. The results are going to determine whether or not we develop a new program.”
The online survey can be found at elkhartcountyhistory.org.
Mattress sale to benefit high school band
NAPPANEE — The 8th annual NorthWood High School Band Mattress Fundraiser is being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the school.
Matresses by Simmons Beautyrest Black, Beautyrest Hybrids and Therapedic will be offered below retail price for the fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the band.
Tweet band members at @cfsnwin with hashtag #beds4northwoodband.
Milford Redevelopment Commission to meet
MILFORD — The Milford Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Milford Town Hall.
‘The Grinch’ being shown at library
WAKARUSA — “The Grinch” will be shown at the Wakarusa Public Library’s upcoming after-school movie event at 3:15 p.m. Monday.
Youth in sixth through eighth grades are invited to watch the movie featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as enjoy holiday treats.
Register in person at the library, 124 N. Elkhart St., by phone at 574-862-2465 or on the library’s Facebook page.
For more information, visit wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Craft show is Saturday in Nappanee
NAPPANEE — A craft show will be held Saturday at the Dutch Kitchen Restaurant, 700 N. Tomahawk Trail.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in setting up may call 574-540-7341 or 574-773-3095.
