Church to host fall festival
NEW PARIS — New Paris Church of the Nazarene, 67136 Ind. 15, invites the public to a free fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
There will be free food, including hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks, plus games and a bouncy house. Attendees can also have their photos taken and the photos will be mailed to them at no cost.
For more information, call 574-596-2744.
Delta Theta Chi Sorority’s board meeting held
Meeting date/place: The chapter met Oct. 8 at the home of Sharon McDowell in Elkhart.
Meeting events: The hostesses for the evening Sharon McDowell and Karen Wyres. Twelve members attended, and each brought food donations to be given to the local food bank. The goal of 100 food items should be reached by the next meeting.
Committee reports were presented by: Budget/ways and means, Sharon McDowell handed out cookie fundraiser forms; courtesy, correspondence and Scholarship Betty Nelson; history books and membership Jane Sickman; literacy, Barb Parker donated books to Bashor Children’s Home; publicity, Ricki Weaver; and telephone, Linda Sinon.
For more information, visit deltathetachi.org.
Postal service asks customers to clear snow
INDIANAPOLIS — With a possible forecast of severe weather across the state this weekend and into next week, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to help letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail, and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice. “We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Hawkins added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”
Country club recognized for excellence
BRISTOL — Elcona Country Club has retained its designation as a "Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program.
Participation is designed to help course personnel plan, organize, implement, and document a comprehensive environmental management program and receive recognition for their efforts. To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas including: Environmental Planning, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, and Water Quality Management. Achieving certification demonstrates an organization’s leadership, commitment, and high standards of environmental management.
"Elcona Country Club has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property," said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International.
Elcona Country Club is one of six golf properties in Indiana, and of more than 900 courses in the world to hold the honor. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Central America, Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia have also achieved certification in the program. Elcona was first designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.