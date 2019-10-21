Church offering citizenship classes
ELKHART — Citizenship classes will begin Nov. 4 and run for six weeks at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main St.
The classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on six consecutive Mondays and two workshops from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 7 and 14.
The Monday evening sessions will prepare students for the civics, interview and oral portions of the naturalization examination. The workshops are used as a final practice test and to prepare the application for naturalization.
The class takes students from the beginning to the end of the naturalization process, and is conducted in English, as English proficiency is tested during the naturalization examination.
St. Vincent's has sponsored the citizenship class for more than 12 years. Registration is required before class begins by calling volunteer teacher Lora Minichillo at 574-274-5232.
Cost will be $35, which covers the cost of the textbook and all class materials. The registration fee is payable at the first class.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, $2 burgers will be served from 4 – 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, diners can order ham or scalloped potatoes or order from the menu from 5–7 p.m.
On Friday, a broasted pork chop dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo will be played at 7 p.m. and music by the Motor Folkers from Fort Wayne will also begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Workshop will show potential Tolson concepts
ELKHART — The public is invited to offer feedback on two potential concepts for possible expansion and renewal of Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave.
A workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Tolson Center will show what the building and park could look like if it were revamped.
When Tolson Center closed in the summer 2018, a group led by Levon Johnson, chamber president, and Pete McCown, Community Foundation president, formed to discuss Tolson’s future. That led to more than 150 people participating in community meetings, more than 100 people meeting with advisory group members and 418 Pierre Moran Middle School students completing a survey on what they’d like Tolson to include, according to organizers.
Even as the city of Elkhart made plans to reopen the center in the short-term and recently celebrated its opening, the group has been meeting to discuss a possible long-term plan that would include possible expansion and a public-private partnership.
GreenPlay LLC, RRC Associates and Jones Petrie Rafinski have consulted with the group and created several concepts for how Tolson could best serve both the neighborhood and surrounding community.
Presenting the ideas to the public to garner more feedback is the next step in the process. Those who attend this workshop will get a closer look at the concepts and be able to offer opinions and suggestions.
Goshen Elks hosting breakfast
GOSHEN — The public is invited to an open breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Goshen Elks Lodge No. 798, 220 N. Main St.
For more information, visit Goshen Elks Lodge No. 798 on Facebook.
