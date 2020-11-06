TOPEKA [mdash] Loretta N. Chupp, 74, of Topeka, died at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1946, in LaGrange County, to Nathaniel "Sacky" N. and Mary Elizabeth (Miller) Miller. On June 5, 1969, in Topeka, she married Melvin R. Chupp, and he died …