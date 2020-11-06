Church Community Services receives grant award
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded Church Community Services an award of $100,000 for its two-year award cycle.
The award will help Church Community Services in better serving the Latinx community in Elkhart County, according to a news release from Church Community Services officials. Through this effort, two members of the Latinx community will be hired. One full-time person will direct outreach efforts into the community and the other part-time person will serve guests in the food pantry.
“We believe that Church Community Services is another excellent example of our mission to improve the quality of life in Elkhart County by inspiring generosity,” Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation, said. “We are pleased with what they’ve presented to us and we expect them to be successful in their efforts. Church Community Services is another vital link in the chain of non-profit entities that are improving our quality of life in Elkhart County.”
Elkhart Civic Theatre announces auditions for youth production
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold open auditions for its upcoming ECTeam youth play "Ax of Murder" at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 30 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. The play will be performed Jan. 22, 23 and 24. Sydney Cox is directing, with Matthew Manley assisting.
Roles available include Bonnie Bagwell, cynical theatre director; Lucielle Beddoes, actress, a bit of a coward; Taylor Merridew, actress, a bit pushy; Darlene Tompson, teenaged actress and intern; does all the tasks she’s assigned; Colin Chambers, moody writer with a secret; Delia Mondragon, pompous, middle-aged widow; Brady Parks, wise-cracking actor; Phaedra Parks, Brady’s long-suffering wife; Phil Jenkins, head theatre technician; Midge Sparrow, Phil’s assistant; Sergeant Mike, determined police sergeant; Marilu O'Conner, the cleaning woman; Billy Bob Landord, Marilu’s boyfriend; Wanda Lyles, police officer; Tam Crawley, police officer; Larry Anderson, police officer; Sue Poindexter, police officer; Lafferty, morgue attendant; Malone, morgue attendant; and Cassandra Tyree, German ESP expert (a psychic).
Auditions for ECTeam youth productions are open to youth between ages 8 to 18, theater officials stated in a news release. All Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to everyone, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions.
Those attending an audition will enter the building through the main lobby and stand in a single-file line. Each will get an audition packet and a number corresponding to a seat in the auditorium, where they will await their turn to audition. Masks will be required, to protect not only the people auditioning but also the directing staff.
Anyone auditioning should prepare a monologue of their choice, no longer than one minute. Depending on time constraints, they may be asked to do a cold reading from the script. They should also bring a list of all conflicts between Dec. 1 and Jan. 24.
Scripts are available for perusal at the Bristol Opera House up to one week before auditions. Call 574-848-5853 to schedule a pickup time.
