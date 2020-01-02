Christmas tree collection begins Monday
GOSHEN — The annual Christmas tree collection will run between Monday and Jan. 31, officials with the city of Goshen announced Monday.
Residents are asked to have bare trees — no lights, decorations, tinsel or strands — by the curb for a Street Department crew to pick up.
Artificial trees or other decorations will not be accepted at the curb.
For more information, contact the Street Department at 574-533-9711 or email streets@goshencity.com.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
On Friday, a fish or shrimp dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m.
Bingo, as well as music by Phil Jones, will being at 7 p.m.
Local student named to dean’s list
COLUMBIA, Missouri — Joshua Zook was recently named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the fall semester, which runs from August to December 2019.
Zook, who attends Columbia College via online classes, is from Goshen.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Toy giveaway is Sunday in Goshen
GOSHEN — Radio Horizonte 104.3 FM, a non-profit bilingual radio station, will be celebrating Three Kings Day by giving toys to children in Michiana.
Three Kings Day, or Dia de Los Reyes, which is celebrated each year on Jan. 6, represents the day the Three Wise Men gave gifts to Jesus Christ, according to information from Radio Horizonte. The day also closes the Christmas festivities for the year, and is the day people in Latin America exchange gifts.
On Dec. 7, Radio Horizonte hosted the first toy drive dance to benefit children in Michiana, as well as a Goshen church, which radio officials hopes becomes an annual tradition.
The next toy give-away will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at Blue Diamond Event Center, 2618 Peddler’s Village Road. The first 300 children will receive a toy.
Alley closure announced
GOSHEN — The alley behind 110 N. Main St., located north of Lincoln Avenue, will be closed for work Thursday.
According to officials with the city of Goshen, NIPSCO will be replacing a pole in the alley, and outages may occur on Saturday. Inclement weather may cause the work to be delayed.
For more information, visit goshenindiana.org.
Middlebury club seeks Book of Golden Deeds award nominations
MIDDLEBURY — The Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury is requesting written nominations from the general public for the 2020 Book of Golden Deeds Award recipients. The recipient will receive the award at the annual Book of Golden Deeds Award Banquet April 30 at the Essenhaus Conference Center.
The purpose of the Middlebury Book of Golden Deeds Award is to recognize the volunteer efforts of an individual or couple within the community. The Crystal Valley Exchange Club is requesting written nominations that describes “a good person” who gives endless hours of their time and talents to make Middlebury a better place to live. Requirements for the nominees are they live within or have lived within the Middlebury community. The Middlebury community is defined by the school corporation boundaries.
Nominations should include the contact information for the nominee, as well as the individual making the nomination. Please describe the rationale for the nomination including: volunteerism, talents, work history, organizational affiliations, years of service, and the “good person” component. According to organizers, “Volunteerism is very important to our community and this is a ‘golden’ opportunity to recognize the person(s) and their service.”
The written nominations may be given to any member of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury, emailed to mmiller766766@gmail.com or mailed to Golden Deeds Award c/o Mitch Miller, P.O. Box 269, Middlebury, IN 46540.
